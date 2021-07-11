Policymakers ignoring natural immunity to covid in favor of “vaccine” immunity

When government officials and public health experts alike discuss herd immunity with regards to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), they usually talk about vaccinating as many people as possible. But as they push for vaccinations as the only way to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, there is one aspect they are willfully neglecting: natural immunity.

When a person gets infected with COVID-19 and recovers, that person has already defeated the infection and therefore already has natural immunity. This coronavirus survivor already has an immune system that is prepared to fight against future potential COVID-19 infections for the rest of his life. This means people with natural immunity do not need a vaccine.

Multiple studies show natural immunity good at preventing COVID-19

The idea that people with natural immunity do not need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is supported by multiple studies. (Related: Rand Paul exposes total fraud, deception of Fauci and the CDC, who deliberately ignore NATURAL immunity.)

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a scientific update stating that people who have recovered from prior COVID-19 infections have developed a strong protective immune response.

The WHO summarized its update by stating that within four weeks of infection, 90 to 99 percent of people who have recovered from the coronavirus can develop detectable neutralizing antibodies that can prevent any future infections. The WHO’s report said the immune system had “durable memories” of the virus up to eight months after the initial infection.

Another study published in the journal Nature in late May found that most people who were infected with the coronavirus had immunological memory of the disease in their bone marrow. This strongly suggests that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are still able to produce antibodies against it a year out.

A second study published in BioRxic found that cells known as “memory B” can fend off COVID-19 for at least 12 months after infection. This finding meshes well with the prior findings of the WHO and the study published in Nature. Memory B cells have been found to rapidly reproduce and generate coronavirus antibodies once it interacts with it again.

A third study from the Cleveland Clinic found that natural immunity to the coronavirus may be “as good as being vaccinated.” The researchers in this study followed more than 52,000 employees of the clinic for five months. Over 1,300 of the employees had prior COVID-19 infections and remained unvaccinated.

The researchers found that not a single one of the more than 1,300 employees with prior infections were reinfected during the five months that they were monitored. They concluded that people with laboratory-confirmed and symptomatic coronavirus infections are unlikely to benefit from vaccinations.

People with natural immunity could be discriminated against if they aren’t treated the same as vaccinated individuals

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner and Dr. Noah Kojima, writing for Medpage Today, noted that public health policymakers are ignoring “the complexities of the human immune system” in favor of maintaining discussions of supposed immunity from vaccinations.

“If SARS-CoV-2 immunity is similar to other severe coronavirus infections like SARS-CoV-1 immunity, that protection could last at least 17 years.” they wrote. “However, tests to measure cellular immunity are complex and expensive, making them hard to get and preventing their use in routine medical practice or in public health surveys of the population.”

If people with natural immunity against COVID-19 continue to be excluded from discussions regarding herd immunity, it could lead to disastrous consequences. Jon Sanders, writing for the American Institute for Economic Research, surmised that unvaccinated individuals with natural immunity could be discriminated against.

“People with natural immunity could be kept from employment, education, travel, normal commerce and who knows what other things if they don’t submit to a vaccine they don’t need in order to fulfill a headcount that confuses a means with the end,” wrote Sanders.

Klausner and Kojima recommend that moving forward, public health policymakers should include natural immunity as evidence of immunity “equal to that of vaccination.”

“That immunity should be given the same societal status as vaccine-induced immunity. Such a policy will greatly reduce anxiety and increase access to travel, events, family visits and more.”

This kind of policy focus will allow people who have recovered from COVID-19 access to the same privileges currently being enjoyed by vaccinated individuals.

Learn more about natural immunity to coronavirus at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

WakingTimes.com

MedpageToday.com

NYPost.com

WKYC.com

Related Posts