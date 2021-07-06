Rand Paul exposes total fraud, deception of Fauci and the CDC, who deliberately ignore NATURAL immunity

Is Tony Fauci lying about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” in an effort to hoodwink parents into getting their children injected? It would certainly seem that way.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky agrees, having stated in a recent interview that none of the “experts” are following the science as they push to have all age groups, including babies, jabbed for Chinese Germs.

Truth be told, the chances of someone under the age of 25 dying from the Wuhan Flu is basically zero. And yet almost nobody in any position of authority is willing to acknowledge this fact.

“It’s hard to tell why the former president of the AMA (American Medical Association) wouldn’t know this knowledge,” Sen. Paul wondered about why nobody is speaking out against this travesty.

“When you’re there, though, it’s kind of like a pep rally. It’s a pep rally for getting everybody to take the vaccine and why everybody should do it. It’s not a thoughtful presentation about ‘these are the risks and the benefits, and this is why your risk of the disease is much greater.’”

The risk of testing “positive” for the Fauci Flu and subsequently dying is about one in a million. And yet the medical deep state is endlessly droning on about how everyone needs to get injected to help “flatten the curve.”

“They shouldn’t just tell us, ‘don’t think about it, just get vaccinated,’” Sen. Paul added about the misguided medical advice coming from the government.

“That’s what they’re doing. So, they’re not wanting to think about natural immunity. They don’t even read any of the articles. They don’t even collect the statistics.”

You can watch the full clip with Sen. Paul below:

If someone already had covid, why would that person now need an injection?

Another thing that almost nobody is talking about is whether or not those who previously tested positive for the Chinese Virus in any way benefit from getting the jab.

Nobody is looking into the matter or trying to study it, instead resorting to just pushing the injections on everyone, regardless of age, health or previous infection status.

“When Dr. Fauci’s been asked how many people who have been vaccinated already had the disease first, he has no idea,” Sen. Paul says.

“Wouldn’t you want to study that? Because we’ve vaccinated so many people now. What if we vaccinated 50 million people who already had it? And they all seem to do okay but guess what? They all had worse side effects, and we measured a bunch of them and it turns out they had enough immunity after one vaccine, not two.”

Many independent scientists are beginning to come out of the woodwork to say that those who already had the Wuhan Flu probably do not need any kind of injection. And yet almost nobody on television or at the White House is suggesting this to the general public.

“There are a lot of scientists who are recommending that if you’re going to be vaccinated if you already had it, you probably only need one (injection),” Sen. Paul says about one approach to the situation.

“That’s probably without a doubt true, but nobody even looks at the science. The people in government aren’t even bothering to look because their head is in the sand and it’s like, ‘everybody just do the same, just do as you’re told.’”

It truly is a sad state of affairs when the people who are paid to be looking out for us have all devolved into collective pseudoscientific groupthink.

Chinese Virus injections are anti-science. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

