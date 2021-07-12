Turning Point USA organizes fight against vaccine mandates at nation’s colleges

As more and more colleges try to impose vaccine mandates on their students and staff, a conservative advocacy group is launching a campaign to fight against such efforts. The group, Turning Point USA, has now launched a web page that includes a list of schools that have put COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place and details its work in helping to preserve people’s freedom.

Turning Point USA’s founder and president, Charlie Kirk, said: “I’m not anti-COVID vaccination, and I’m not pro-COVID vaccination—I’m COVID vaccine agnostic. But I am 100 percent against mandating this vaccination.”

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Many Americans see pandemic-related restrictions, vaccine passports and vaccine mandates as a violation of civil liberties. This is putting them at odds with supporters who view them as necessary inconveniences that they believe are protecting vulnerable populations.

There are currently more than 2,500 college campuses that are attempting to force students to get vaccinations. For many who opposed the move, it is not so much about the vaccine itself, despite its many dangers and unknowns. Instead, it is more a question of freedom and being opposed to the idea of stopping people from participating in society if they do not wish to get an experimental vaccine.

Moreover, because most college students are in the age range where they have a very low risk of serious complications from COVID-19, it does not make a lot of sense to require them to get a vaccine to attend class.

Biden administration ramping up vaccination campaign

Their effort couldn’t come at a better time as the Biden administration is increasing its efforts to convince people to get the jab after missing their self-imposed deadline of getting 70 percent of American adults at least one shot by July 4th. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 67 percent of American adults have gotten at least one shot so far, while more than 157 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

The administration recently announced a plan to send teams to people’s doors in areas with low vaccination rates to provide them with “information” about vaccines. This, of course, indicates that the government is keeping track of who is vaccinated and who is not.

Turning Point USA’s website includes statistics that the mainstream media often glosses over, such as the fact that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has received nearly 6000 reports of death following the vaccines so far. It also points out that the mRNA vaccines being given have never been used in humans before and the long-term health effects of this approach are unknown.

It also reminds readers of a fact that is getting hardly any coverage anywhere: the PREP Act gives vaccine makers like Moderna and Pfizer immunity from any legal action brought about by patients who experience side effects or die from the vaccine. In other words, they do not have to worry about being held accountable if their vaccines cause harm to people.

Thousands of higher education institutions are trying to force students to get vaccinated

Turning Point’s site also has a useful list of the schools that are currently requiring COVID vaccines for students, along with links to their website, where you can learn more about the requirements.

So far, many of the institutions that have announced vaccine mandates are private schools like Duke University and Cornell University. Many other public and private schools are waiting for clarification on the legality of these mandates. While many colleges already require students who attend classes on campus to be vaccinated against viral diseases like rubella, mumps and measles, the new COVID-19 vaccine is different because it has only been granted emergency use authorization and is still considered experimental.

Although medical and religious exemptions may be allowed in some cases, some colleges are expected to push students who don’t get the vaccine to take their classes online. Those who do attend classes in person may be excluded from activities such as studying abroad and will likely be forced to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The Biden administration should not be surprised that they missed their highly ambitious goal. They appear to have underestimated the intelligence of the American people and their initiative in seeking unbiased information about vaccine safety rather than accepting what the mainstream media feeds them. And the fact that so many people are joining movements like Turning Point USA, even if they have gotten the vaccine themselves, illustrates how strong Americans’ will to protect their freedom truly is.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

BestColleges.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.