Crimes against humanity: Over 2.1 million vaccine injuries reported to WHO over just the last nine months

In the past nine months, over 2.1 million covid-19 vaccine injuries have been reported to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) VigiAccess database. This database was created in 2015 to allow the public to monitor medical error and various types of vaccine injury.

A simple search for “covid-19 vaccines” in VigiAccess reveals a long list of medical horrors, from blindness to death. The most coercive, far-reaching medical experiment in the history of the world has wrought turmoil to millions of lives, bringing about a scourge of new health problems, infections and deaths. While tens of thousands of dead people cannot talk about their post-vaccine experience, millions more are speaking up on their behalf, reporting serious vaccine injuries from the covid jabs.

Hundreds of thousands of needless injuries occurring in young, healthy people

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseA shocking 39 percent of injuries (866,558 reports) are occurring in the 18- to 44-year-old age group. This is the same age group that isn’t statistically at risk to a simple covid infection. Hundreds of thousands of people seeking medical care for vaccine injuries could have been living their lives normally, unhindered, unharmed. But the physician’s creed — first do no harm — has been completely abandoned during the covid-19 hysteria.

The database contains an Adverse Drug Reactions tab that allows the public to understand the type of medical issues associated with a specific vaccine. The covid-19 vaccines are causing blood and lymphatic system disorders, vaginal hemorrhaging, endometrial cancers, myocarditis, blood clots, stillbirth, renal failure and cardiac disorders. There are over 10,000 anaphylactic reactions, over 75,000 cases of chest pain and discomfort. Cases of arrhythmia (5774), atrial fibrillation (5450), myocardial infarction (4035) , angina pectoris (3098), and cardiac arrest (2719) are just beginning of the cardiac disorders observed post vaccination.

The shots are not stopping infections, either. In many cases, the jabs are creating the conditions for infections to take hold. COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia and over 100 other conditions are associated with this new gene interference, vaccine technology.

Over 48,000 vaccine deaths recorded in U.S. Medicare Tracking System

This holocaust of medical issues coincides with the European Union’s drug database, which contains over 2 million adverse reactions to the covid jab. Even though one million of these medical issues are serious and 21,000 deaths have been reported, the WHO won’t take any of it seriously. The destructive experiment continues, crimes against humanity that cannot be unseen or undone.

In the United States, an attorney named Thomas Renz is leading a lawsuit that seeks to end covid vaccine tyranny. Sworn testimony from a person working in the healthcare data analytics industry, alleges that vaccine injuries are “under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5.” According to hard data revealed by the Medicare Tracking System, the total number of American citizens who died within 14 days of receiving the covid-19 vaccine is 48,465. These deaths are covered up by the CDC. The CDC allows hospitals to code the deaths as “unvaccinated deaths” because a person isn’t considered “fully vaccinated” until 14 days have passed since their second injection.

The WHO, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Davos Group are under fire for perpetrating crimes against humanity and coercing people to accept vaccine injury and death as a normal occurrence. A historic lawsuit led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is calling for a “second Nuremberg tribunal.” It is now backed by thousands of lawyers and over 10,000 doctors seeking justice for global science fraud and violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

LifesiteNews.com

VigiAccess.org

Rumble.com

TheGateWayPundit.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

