Physician and others with severe coronavirus vaccine injuries are being dismissed or ignored by US public health officials

According to the American government, getting vaccinated is something all citizens must do, no questions asked, if the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is to end. But the same public health officials who are forcing everyone to get vaccinated also ignore those who are suffering from severe vaccine injuries.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Danice Hertz talked about her harrowing experience with vaccine injuries and how public health officials failed her more than once.

Health officials refuse to investigate injuries and potential treatments

Hertz talked about how people like her who were seriously injured by coronavirus vaccines are being dismissed. To add salt to the wound, health officials refuse to look into their injuries and possible treatments, leaving them with no one to ask for help.

Hertz, a 64-year-old gastroenterologist who retired in October, became “horribly ill” and “incapacitated” after she received Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

She added that health agencies in the country are also ignoring thousands of adverse events. She even expressed her regret, saying that if she could turn back time, she wouldn’t have gotten inoculated.

According to Hertz, she tried getting in touch with several health agencies, physicians and researchers such as:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)

She also contacted the U.S. Surgeon General and doctors at Harvard and Stanford universities, along with health experts at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to ask for help with the neurological injuries she suffered after getting vaccinated.

And Hertz isn’t alone. There are thousands more like her with adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines, but instead of getting the help they need they are ignored by mainstream media and health agencies.

At the same time, coronavirus vaccine mandates are being rolled out for millions of Americans, with people none the wiser about the many risks linked to these drugs.

Hertz received her first and only dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 23, 2020. She took a risk because she was worried that she would be unable to work if she didn’t get vaccinated and the hospital was administering it to doctors like her.

But within 30 minutes, Hertz started experiencing negative side effects. She waited for 15 minutes after inoculation because it was required for all vaccinated participants.

Within 24 hours Hertz developed neurological symptoms like:

Headaches

Imbalance

Severe paresthesias in her scalp, face, tongue, chest wall and limbs. Paresthesia or “pins and needles” is numbness or a burning feeling in your extremities, like your hands, arms, legs, or feet. The symptom can also happen elsewhere in your body.

Tinnitus

Tremors

Twitching

Weakness

Her blood pressure was 186 over 127, which Hertz believes is characteristic of these symptoms. (Related: Woman shares horrifying details of her vaccine injuries from a hospital bed.)

Hertz called her doctor. She also took Benadryl and steroids because she was worried she was having an allergic reaction. The next day, her face was completely numb.

The CISA Project didn’t follow up with Hertz

Hertz talked to an allergist who treated her with steroids to confirm if she was experiencing an allergic reaction to the vaccine. Her situation didn’t improve for several weeks so she met with the chief neurologist at Cedars-Sinai.

She consulted six neurologists, five allergists and three rheumatologists, but none of the experts she talked to could figure out what was wrong. She also underwent various tests like blood work, skin biopsies and an MRI, but the results were inconclusive.

She also criticized the doctors she talked to, saying that they seemed to be done with her even though they weren’t able to help her at all.

When Hertz was consulting experts, the first neurologist told her about getting a “CISA consult” with the CDC. The Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project was formed in 2001 to “address the unmet vaccine safety clinical research needs” of the country.

CISA is a national network of vaccine safety experts from the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office and seven medical research centers. The project also involved other partners who focus on vaccine safety issues, handle high-quality clinical research and evaluate complex clinical adverse events after inoculation.

Hertz’s case was accepted into the CISA Project. It was also presented at the CDC’s grand rounds on March 23. After a meeting, a physician forwarded a letter to Hertz suggesting she had “mast cell disorder.” The CISA Project didn’t follow up her case.

What is mast cell disorder?

Mast cell activation syndrome (or mast cell disorder) causes repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis or allergic symptoms like difficulty breathing, hives, low blood pressure, swelling and severe diarrhea.

Hertz sent her blood to the NIH for a study since they were already working with other patients experiencing similar symptoms. She also sent her blood to doctors at Harvard and Stanford evaluation.

The Harvard physician also thought Hertz had mast cell activation and gave her medications, but they didn’t help. Despite the many medications she’s taking, Hertz reported that she still feels unwell.

Mainstream media refuses to talk about vaccine injuries

Frustrated, Hertz formed a Facebook group with over 160 members who have also experienced neurological problems after inoculation.

Hertz added that there are other Facebook groups with at least thousands of members who have experienced adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines, but mainstream media refuses to talk to anyone in her group because they’re forbidden from publishing anything about vaccine injuries. According to Hertz, some of the people who have had neurological reactions have no idea they were caused by the coronavirus vaccine.

Hertz felt a glimmer of hope when she and her group managed to get a Zoom meeting with Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA, to talk about their vaccine injuries. However, Marks never showed up for the meeting.

Instead of Marks, the head of communications joined the call. After listening to the group express their worries, she just asked them for their VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) number so people could follow up on their VAERS cases.

Why aren’t U.S. health agencies talking about vaccine injuries?

Hertz thinks U.S. health agencies are trying to cover up vaccine adverse events and suppressing research on the negative side effects because the pandemic has made things worse for everyone.

Health agencies are focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible to prevent more infections instead of pausing to care for those with vaccine injuries because they’re worried about creating fear and panic, suggested Hertz. But at the same time, the public health agencies aren’t informing people about vaccine injuries, which Hertz says is a crime against the country.

Hertz contacted Marks again on Feb. 23 because she didn’t get a follow-up as promised. Again, another official with CBER responded instead of Marks himself.

Hertz expressed her confusion at the fact that the FDA and CDC aren’t doing anything about cases like hers, with many people experiencing severe reactions. This just goes to show that public health agencies aren’t concerned about people with vaccine injuries.

On July 2, Hertz talked again to one of her contacts at the NIH. She asked if anyone was studying adverse reactions like hers, and the Facebook group she represents. Her contact didn’t respond.

As a physician, Hertz is pro-vaccine but also “pro-informed consent” so her patients can decide for themselves.

Hertz concluded that the public needs to know about all the risks of vaccines so they can make informed choices amid the pandemic.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

MedicalNewsToday.com

