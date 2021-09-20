Woman shares horrifying details of her vaccine injuries from a hospital bed

The government may be pushing the agenda that everyone should get vaccinated; however, a video that went viral showed that there are more serious adverse effects that an individual can experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccine injury victim speaks out about the serious adverse effects of a COVID-19 vaccine on her body.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.In her video, the woman talked about the many complications brought about by a vaccine after her inoculation on May 3.

According to the woman, she developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a rare but serious disorder that affects the skin, mucous membrane, genitals, and eyes, and is usually caused by an unpredictable adverse reaction to medications.

The woman said that the disorder presented as blisters and rashes, and one of the blisters burst inside her intestine, which caused bleeding. As the bleeding in her intestine continued, she also shot a blood clot to her left kidney and lost 90 percent of its function.

“I’m constantly swelling up in the morning, so much so I have issues. I can’t bend my hands. sometimes the swelling closes up my eyes and I can’t see through my eyes,” she said.

She said that she constantly swells up in the morning to the point that she can’t bend her hands, or the swelling closes up her eyes. She also added that she had very severe periods since she got vaccinated, to the point that she wanted to faint.

It remains unclear which company manufactured the vaccine she took, however, her story is only one of many being ignored by the government.

Stevens-Johnson syndrome post-vaccination

Stevens-Johnson syndrome is an acute hypersensitivity reaction that causes necrosis of the mucous membrane and the skin.

Although bacterial and viral infections are considered to be causative factors for developing SJS, medications are also thought to be a major cause. Rare cases of SJS have been linked with other vaccines such as smallpox vaccine, varicella and measels, mumps and even influenza vaccination.

A known case of SJS in a patient that received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccineshowed that the disorder presented following the inoculation without exposure to any other drug. The patient, a middle-aged woman from Saudi Arabia complained of the presence of bullae that ruptured and refilled five days after her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. (Related: UN vaccine experts ADMIT to massive, global vaccine cover-up.)

SJS should be monitored properly, without treatment, the symptoms can become severe or even life-threatening. It is not always clear which medications are causing the disease, so it is imperative to stop all non-essential medications.

The length of time it takes to recover from SJS varies on the severity of the disease, from a few weeks to many months before fully recovering.

Changes in menstrual periods to be investigated as COVID-19 adverse effect

A report from The BMJ noted that a link between COVID-19 vaccines and changes to period and unexpected vaginal bleeding should be investigated as primary care clinicians and those working in reproductive health have been approached by women experiencing these events shortly after vaccination.

More than 30,000 reports of these events have been made to U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) yellow card surveillance scheme for adverse drug reactions by September 2, 2021 across all COVID-19 vaccines currently offered.

Most people who reported changes in their period after vaccination found that it returns to normal the following cycle, and that there is no evidence the COVID-19 vaccination adversely affects fertility. In clinical trials, unintended pregnancies still occurred at similar rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

Research exploring the possible association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual changes may help understand it mechanisms that are linked to immune stimulation.

Follow more COVID-related stories at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NHS.uk

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

BMJ.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.