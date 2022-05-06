How Fauci facilitated treason between the U.S. and Communist China

New documents obtained by The National Pulse show that Tony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) greased the wheels for a treasonous relationship between the United States and Communist China as it pertains to bioweapons research and development.

We now know that Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), a Fauci project, forged an agreement with the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), granting the latter the ability to force the former to “destroy and/or return the secret files, materials and equipment without any backups.”

GNL has maintained a multi-year collaborative relationship with the WIV, we also now know. This included hosting exchange programs and training seminars at the WIV’s Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) facility where some believe the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was created and released.

None of this would have been possible without the taxpayer-funded grants that Fauci awarded to GNL. In fact, GNL would not even exist in the first place had Fauci not funneled American taxpayer cash into its creation, only to then partner it up with the WIV to presumably build bioweapons such as the Fauci Flu.

Directors from both GNL and the WIV bragged about working with the “world’s most dangerous pathogens.” Their other allies and partnerships include Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, which is also linked to the Ukrainian biolabs that Russia is uncovering and destroying.

Will Tony Fauci ever receive the justice he deserves?

The government watchdog group U.S. Right to Know (USRTK) uncovered additional materials showing the extent to which GNL and the WIV are partnered, thanks to Fauci’s treasonous activities.

An official contract entitled “Memorandum Of Understanding Of Cooperation Between Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Chinese Academy Of Sciences, And The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston” details more about the partnership.

“The contract’s 16th section – confidentiality – reveals that the Wuhan Institute of Virology could ask the Galveston lab to ‘destroy and /or return the secret files, materials and equipment without any backups,’” writes Natalie Winters for the Pulse.

“‘All cooperation and exchanges, documents, data, details and materials shall be treated as confidential information by the parties,’ adds the contract.”

Among the “objective of the cooperation” between the two entities include strengthening the “academic and talent exchanges between the parties,” as well as promoting “the research cooperation between China and the United States for controlling infectious diseases.”

Another key detail of the agreement is that deadly bioweapons can be exchanged between GNL and the WIV, traveling back and forth between the U.S. and China, if need be, for “scientific research purposes.”

Carolee King, GNL’s senior vice president and general counsel, as well as GNL director James LeDuc, both appear to have signed off on this deal under the banner of Fauci’s bioweapons research agenda.

Before it was erased in early 2021, the WIV website listed Fauci’s National Institute of Health (NIH) as a partner. Fauci, meanwhile, claims that he was never involved with the WIV, which we now know to be a bald-faced lie.

“Unfortunately, we ALL need to be vigilant at least enough to know what’s really going on,” wrote someone in Natural News.

“More and more folks are finally waking from the obfuscations of truth and reality. The lies are crumbling by the minute. This may be the time of the biggest mass awakening of humanity.”

“When the next release happens, it will be the Russians’ fault,” said another about how the script will likely go for the next engineered plandemic. “The American way: if you can’t legally make biological weapons in the country, fund their development overseas. Then lie about it.”

Others suggested that perhaps the Ukrainian biolabs were used, in part, to develop the Chinese Virus along with GNL and the WIV.

More related news about Fauci can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff 



