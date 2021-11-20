Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci ADMIT coronavirus vaccines do not work as advertised

Billionaire Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor of President Joe Biden, both admitted that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines do not work.

In an interview for the New York Timespodcast Friday, Nov. 12, Fauci said that the vaccines do not work as advertised and that Americans are facing severely waning immunity to COVID-19.

“We’re starting to see waning immunity against infection and waning immunity in the beginning aspect of hospitalization,” said Fauci. He compared America’s situation to Israel, whose current ordeal can serve as a blueprint for what the United States might end up facing.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly,” said Fauci.

“It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

Fauci’s solution to this problem is to promote more vaccinations. He said that fully vaccinated people should get their booster doses immediately.

“If one looks back at this, one can say, do you know, it isn’t as if a booster is a bonus, but a booster might actually be an essential part of the primary regimen that people should have,” he said. “I think that boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolutely essential part of the program.” (Related: Fauci KNEW COVID-19 is a biological weapon created in Wuhan lab but chose not to tell Trump – Brighteon.TV.)

Gates wants Big Pharma to create “new way of doing the vaccine”

Gates’ admission occurred on Nov. 5, during an interview with British think tank Policy Exchange and conservative Member of Parliament Jeremy Hunt.

According to the billionaire tech giant, the “economic damage” and death toll from COVID-19 is “completely horrific.”

Gates failed to point out that the economic damage from COVID-19 is almost entirely due to lockdowns and other coronavirus-related restrictions. He also failed to mention that a large portion of the death toll, especially in this past year, came from people who died after taking the vaccine and people who were infected by fully vaccinated individuals.

The billionaire hopes that the world’s experience with COVID-19 will lead to “larger research and development budgets” to better prepare for future pandemics. This means he wants more money to be invested in the pharmaceutical industry.

“You know, we didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduced transmission,” said Gates. “We need a new way of doing the vaccine. We didn’t get much in the way of therapeutics.”

Gates’ admission comes despite the fact that he is one of the single largest proponents of presently-available COVID-19 vaccines and has aggressively pushed for these rushed, experimental and deadly vaccines to be injected into every man, woman and child on the planet.

The billionaire tech giant is also responsible for promoting and funding initiatives for the creation of COVID-19 vaccine passports globally. He has also promoted and defended tyrannical coronavirus lockdowns which do not stop the spread of the virus.

Dakota Christensen, writing for Rebel News, pointed out how hypocritical it is that Gates can freely make statements like this without fear of censorship.

His interview with Hunt and Policy Exchange is even hosted on YouTube, a platform that has broadened its censorship policy to ban all “misinformation” regarding vaccines, including “claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease.”

Learn the truth about how the deadly and experimental coronavirus vaccines do not work by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.



