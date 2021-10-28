House Intelligence Committee calls for the ARREST and PROSECUTION of Dr. Anthony Fauci

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, US Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), is calling for the prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Devin Nunes joins a growing list of Congressmen and women who are calling for the arrest of Tony Fauci. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has finally admitted to funding controversial gain-of-function virus research in Wuhan, China. This research was formerly banned in the United States, but was later off-shored by Dr. Fauci through Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and expounded upon by Dr. Ralph Baric.

Fauci’s arrest and prosecution nears

For this reason, “he should be prosecuted here [in the Senate],” Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News. “If he was notified, our committee did a year-long investigation. We talked about it on your show back in May, we put out an official report. So he was clearly on notice then.” Rep. Nunes said Fauci was questioned twice by Senator Rand Paul. “He [Fauci] said it [gain-of-function research] didn’t happen, and that’s simply not true,” Nunes stated.

“And I don’t think his e-mails, when you go back and look at the time, show that he wouldn’t know something about this either. So he’s long been on notice, he knows this, and now the question is, will The Department of Justice do anything about it,” he said.

“Look, we heard Dr. Fauci say simply ‘I don’t know how many times I can say it,’” said Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence. “I think we should take him up on this and we should count how many times he said it, because this isn’t just once or twice or three times. He has been unequivocal in denying this. This is a real problem. He not only doubled down, tripled down, but he promised that unequivocally this wasn’t even close, it wasn’t a spin.”

“And I think that his total deception is what takes place in Washington D.C.,” Grenell said. “Look, those of us on the outside of Washington, we look at this clown show and we say how is this possible? How is DOJ not immediately going after them?” Grenell continued, “This is really scary for the United States to not have a DOJ and an attorney general to jump on this immediately, prosecute the guy.”

Fauci’s crimes against humanity are plainly visible

Senator Rand Paul has been calling for Fauci’s resignation for months. He is now joined by Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty and California Rep Doug LaMalfa, who are now calling out Fauci’s unlawful actions. LaMalfa said, “We have incontrovertible proof that he [Fauci] has been intentionally lying to Congress.” “Dr. Fauci must resign and should face prosecution for perjury,” he said.

As a longstanding director at the NIH, Fauci oversaw multiple gain-of-function studies, and even approved research that attached baby scalps to rodents to study immune responses. Fauci is culpable for inhumane human experimentation and is responsible for the development of bioweapons and chimeric viruses that are designed to exploit human immune systems. Under the watch of the Chinese Communist Party, this research can be used for even more nefarious ends.

One of the stated goals of this research is to develop new vaccine technology that transcribes properties of the bioweapon into human cells, interfering with how the cells read their own genetic instructions. This forceful genetic experimentation is currently being carried out on populations that have been locked down and restricted, civil liberties threatened, and freedoms stolen. Fauci has been at the forefront of this global terror experiment, issuing decrees of medical tyranny that are delegated by governments for the complete subjugation of people’s minds and bodies.

Lance D Johnson 

