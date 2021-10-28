Israel’s covid vaccine efficacy data FAKED: Group of Israeli scientists blow the whistle with “severe concerns,” warn FDA about covid “vaccines”

Are Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” safe and appropriate for humans, and especially young children? According to the Israeli Professional Ethics Front (IPEF), the answer is no.

The group of independent physicians, lawyers, scientists and researchers says it expressed “severe concerns” to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the reliability and legality of official Israeli covid vaccine data, which has more than likely been tainted by Big Pharma to support its profit agenda.

Recognizing that the Jewish state of Israel has largely been “the world laboratory” when it comes to the Pfizer-BioNTech injection specifically, the IPEF wants action to be taken to at least protect the youngest and most innocent among us from these questionable injections.

“We believe that the significant failures underlying the Israeli database, which have been brought to our attention by numerous testimonies, impair its reliability and legality to such an extent that it should not be used for making any critical decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines,” the IPEF’s letter to the FDA reads.

Much like America, Israel is fudging the numbers to make covid jabs look better

Coming just ahead of a meeting between “expert advisers” and the FDA, the IPEF letter challenges claims by Pfizer-BioNTech that its jab is “safe and effective” for children as young as five years old.

Israel’s official data and reporting on this is replete with “failures,” the group says. It warns about the following key problems with the official numbers that are being used to justify injecting mere babes with toxic mRNA (messenger RNA) poisons from “Operation Warp Speed:”

• A lack of public and transparent reporting of serious adverse events

• Severe impairments in healthcare professionals’ use of the official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

• Distortion of the available data, including the deletion of thousands of citizen responses to a post by the Israeli Ministry of Health

• Various legal and ethical violations in the data collection process

Following a thorough analysis of the Israeli government’s data collection practices, the IPEF’s concerns were “reinforced by the significant doubts about the reliability of the data reported by Israel … and the consequent major concern that their use might be misleading and thus disrupt the decision-making processes pertaining to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.”

This is a serious accusation and one that does not come lightly. The IPEF has clearly done its homework and is now doing the right thing, no matter the cost, to warn about inconsistencies and other problems with the Israeli government’s approach to Wuhan Flu shot reporting.

“We believe that the significant failures underlying the Israeli database, which have been brought to our attention by numerous testimonies, impair its reliability and legality to such an extent that it should not be used for making any critical decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines,” the group further wrote.

The IPEF went on to quote the biblical book of Leviticus, which says: “Do not stand idly by while your neighbor’s blood is shed.”

“In the spirit of those words, we implore the committee to take into consideration our urgent warnings and adopt utmost precaution when referring to the Israeli data concerning the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines,” the group added in its letter.

Meanwhile, the FDA is scheduled to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for children aged 5-11, claiming that it will analyze the myocarditis risk after approving the shot for this demographic.

