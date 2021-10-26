Pfizer bullied, blackmailed government officials to push covid vaccines and maximize corporate profits

Public Citizen has published a report that outlines how drug giant Pfizer created secret contracts and used its monopoly power to manipulate governments into buying and dispensing its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

As one of the top vaccine producers under “Operation Warp Speed,” Pfizer used its position of power to “silence governments, throttle supply, shift risk, and maximize profits,” according to Public Citizen.

“Behind closed doors, Pfizer wields its power to extract a series of concerning concessions from governments,” said report author Zain Rizvi, a law and policy researcher at Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines program.

“The global community cannot allow pharmaceutical corporations to keep calling the shots.”

Back in February, it was reported that Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were “bullying” Latin American governments during contract negotiations about the injections. Pfizer targeted Albania, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the European Commission and Peru with predatory contracts.

In some cases, Pfizer asked some of these countries to put up their sovereign assets as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases. In other words, it was already known in advance that the jabs were going to harm people, thus leading to lawsuits, and Pfizer wanted to protect itself while still raking in maximum profits.

“We dug into Pfizer vaccine’s contracts,” Rizvi tweeted.

“They offer a rare glimpse into the power one corporation has gained to silence govts, throttle supply and shift risk in the worst public health crisis in a century. Govts must push back to ensure global access.”

Pfizer is an agent of darkness fueling all kinds of evil to feed its greed

As we reported, Pfizer was also caught harvesting tissues from live babies that had already been born in order to conduct tests on its jabs.

These were not unborn “fetuses,” as abortion advocates like to call them, just to be clear. These were actual babies who had already come out of the womb and who were basically tortured to death so Pfizer could make more money for itself.

A thorough breakdown of the Pfizer contracts that ultimately came out of all this horrific testing on innocent human beings found that the vaccine giant basically strong-armed governments into betraying the public trust while immunizing Pfizer from all legal liability for the shots.

In Brazil, for instance, Pfizer demanded the right to silence the government and neuter its ability to hold the company accountable for late deliveries or other issues that might come up in relation to mass distribution of the jabs.

Pfizer also barred poorer countries from receiving donations of its vaccines from richer countries, prohibiting the latter from “donating, distributing, exporting, or otherwise transporting the vaccine” in and out of countries without the company’s permission.

In the event that someone tried to steal Pfizer’s intellectual property, the company inserted language into contracts that shifted enforcement responsibility from itself onto the countries buying its vaccines.

Any other matters that came up involving potential legal action were also required to be done privately rather than in public courts, shielding Pfizer from having to receive potentially unsavory news coverage.

Finally, Pfizer made sure to insert punishment clauses into the contract language that would allow it to go after a country’s assets if it did not pay whatever amount of money Pfizer demanded.

“Most of us have sacrificed during the pandemic; staying distant to protect family and friends,” said Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines program, accusing Pfizer of “taking advantage of countries’ desperation” with these heinously predatory contracts.

“Pfizer went the other way, using its control of scarce vaccines to win special privileges, from people that have little choice.”

Big Pharma is arguably the most wicked entity on the planet. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts