Will the CLOT SHOTS cause widespread mental retardation and infertility?

In biology, pathogens are defined as any organism or infectious agent that can produce disease. Think back for a few minutes, when the autism wave first came and some honest doctors started recognizing the true causes. The CDC had increased the vaccine schedule for children from about 18 vaccines by age 7, up to a whopping 60 vaccines by age 7. That was a tell-tale change that exposed vaccines as having neurodegenerative properties that can permanently damage the immune system (think ADE), central nervous system, brain activity and proper childhood development of systemic functions. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) became an epidemic almost overnight, where instead of 1 in every 68 children developing it, it was 1 in every 10.

Now recall Bill Gates getting busted promoting tetanus vaccines in Africa that were found to contain sterilizing chemicals that had no business in those jabs. That was a major revelation that vaccines ARE being used as a population reduction weapon, and then Bill Gates bragged about it at one of his illustrious (sinister) TED conferences that we could reduce the world’s population by a few billion people if we do a “really great job with vaccines.”

Vaccines contain contaminants and pathogens that can permanently maim human systems, including brain function and reproduction

Vaccines are also known to contain heavy metal toxins, including mercury in extremely high doses, that you will find in multi-dose influenza vaccines (flu jabs), among several other inoculations. These toxins are known to cross the blood-brain barrier.

And now we’re already seeing the ill-effects of having billions of Covid-virus-mimicking, toxic spike proteins floating around throughout the entire vascular system, infecting and clogging the heart, the brain and vital cleansing organs. This is proven by doctors analyzing blood samples of the vaccinated victims and by autopsy.

This is why the FDA and CDC are having a hard time getting the Covid clot shots approved for children right now (think myocarditis here). This would decimate the vaccine industry should millions of children suddenly become autistic, deaf, blind, paralyzed and/or die from Covid jabs, which is a realistic possibility.

Expect a wave of auto-immune disorders, birth defects, autism and infertility due to spike protein damage from the viral-pathogen-laced clot shots

Americans like to brag about having good “medical coverage” from their employers, but that coverage won’t fix permanent damage done by vaccines, even if it covers the cost of the chronic, long-term care that’s needed to deal with it all. Severe reactions humans suffer from vaccines is often due to the antigens, adjuvants, emulsifiers, heavy metals, blood (albumin) from other animals and humans, chemicals, pathogens, multiple virus strains, genetically modified viruses and bacteria, and the list goes on.

Now we have the deadly Covid “vaccines,” that aren’t really vaccines at all. The protein payload injections (J&J) and the mRNA jabs (Pfizer and Moderna) have one major issue in common – they are responsible for BILLIONS of toxic, virus-mimicking spike proteins (nanoparticles) that clog the blood and are the catapult of endless chronic health detriment.

Learning disabilities and infertility can be a result of blood toxins, including injected mercury and viral pathogens. Whether the new wave of babies being born will have neurological development problems, mental retardation, long-term learning disabilities, etc., is yet to be seen. And WHO will cover the costs of all of that? Big Pharma? Not a chance.

The pandemic is really being caused by the vaccines, not so much the China Flu. Beware of injections that offer no immunity, no prevention of disease transmission and very limited, waning protection from severe cases of Covid. Tens of thousands of people are dying from the Fauci Flu jabs (including babies in the womb), and countless more are damaging their vital immune, cleansing and reproductive systems, possibly forever.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

