Will the CLOT SHOTS cause widespread mental retardation and infertility?

In biology, pathogens are defined as any organism or infectious agent that can produce disease. Think back for a few minutes, when the autism wave first came and some honest doctors started recognizing the true causes. The CDC had increased the vaccine schedule for children from about 18 vaccines by age 7, up to a whopping 60 vaccines by age 7. That was a tell-tale change that exposed vaccines as having neurodegenerative properties that can permanently damage the immune system (think ADE), central nervous system, brain activity and proper childhood development of systemic functions. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) became an epidemic almost overnight, where instead of 1 in every 68 children developing it, it was 1 in every 10.

Now recall Bill Gates getting busted promoting tetanus vaccines in Africa that were found to contain sterilizing chemicals that had no business in those jabs. That was a major revelation that vaccines ARE being used as a population reduction weapon, and then Bill Gates bragged about it at one of his illustrious (sinister) TED conferences that we could reduce the world’s population by a few billion people if we do a “really great job with vaccines.”

Vaccines contain contaminants and pathogens that can permanently maim human systems, including brain function and reproduction

Organic, Plant-Based ZincVaccines are also known to contain heavy metal toxins, including mercury in extremely high doses, that you will find in multi-dose influenza vaccines (flu jabs), among several other inoculations. These toxins are known to cross the blood-brain barrier.

And now we’re already seeing the ill-effects of having billions of Covid-virus-mimicking, toxic spike proteins floating around throughout the entire vascular system, infecting and clogging the heart, the brain and vital cleansing organs. This is proven by doctors analyzing blood samples of the vaccinated victims and by autopsy.

This is why the FDA and CDC are having a hard time getting the Covid clot shots approved for children right now (think myocarditis here). This would decimate the vaccine industry should millions of children suddenly become autistic, deaf, blind, paralyzed and/or die from Covid jabs, which is a realistic possibility.

Expect a wave of auto-immune disorders, birth defects, autism and infertility due to spike protein damage from the viral-pathogen-laced clot shots

Americans like to brag about having good “medical coverage” from their employers, but that coverage won’t fix permanent damage done by vaccines, even if it covers the cost of the chronic, long-term care that’s needed to deal with it all. Severe reactions humans suffer from vaccines is often due to the antigens, adjuvants, emulsifiers, heavy metals, blood (albumin) from other animals and humans, chemicals, pathogens, multiple virus strains, genetically modified viruses and bacteria, and the list goes on.

Now we have the deadly Covid “vaccines,” that aren’t really vaccines at all. The protein payload injections (J&J) and the mRNA jabs (Pfizer and Moderna) have one major issue in common – they are responsible for BILLIONS of toxic, virus-mimicking spike proteins (nanoparticles) that clog the blood and are the catapult of endless chronic health detriment.

Learning disabilities and infertility can be a result of blood toxins, including injected mercury and viral pathogens. Whether the new wave of babies being born will have neurological development problems, mental retardation, long-term learning disabilities, etc., is yet to be seen. And WHO will cover the costs of all of that? Big Pharma? Not a chance.

The pandemic is really being caused by the vaccines, not so much the China Flu. Beware of injections that offer no immunity, no prevention of disease transmission and very limited, waning protection from severe cases of Covid. Tens of thousands of people are dying from the Fauci Flu jabs (including babies in the womb), and countless more are damaging their vital immune, cleansing and reproductive systems, possibly forever.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells 

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

