RIGGED worse than a ballot counting machine: CDC allowing hospitals to classify “fully vaccinated” deaths as “unvaccinated”

Based on the way the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has manipulated the classification standards for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” deaths, many fatalities are being falsely categorized as “unvaccinated” deaths.

Hospitals and laboratories have been given the green light by the CDC to report only those deaths from Chinese Virus injection that occur 14 days or later following the procedure. This means that if a person dies on day 13, for instance, he or she will be classified as an “unvaccinated” death.

Abusing this misclassification standard is how the system is getting away with concealing many vaccine-caused deaths and effectively skewing the official data to push the plandemic narrative.

“This medical fraud and morbid treachery allows [sic] the CDC to continue on with the false narrative that the nation is suffering from a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” reported Crack Newz.

“People who die from the vaccine are used as props to falsely advertise the need for more of these deadly vaccines.”

Here is how it works: A person who receives one dose of a Fauci Flu shot is still considered to be “unvaccinated” until two weeks after they receive their second dose.

Since the typical time period between the first and second dose is about a month, this means that a person is not considered “fully vaccinated” until about a month and a half after the first shot. Whatever happens during that waiting period, including receiving a “positive” test result, will be officially logged as an “unvaccinated case.”

In the event that symptoms emerge, the resulting sickness is likewise not labeled as a vaccine reaction. Instead, the system automatically classifies it as a “healthy immune reaction,” meaning the jab is supposedly working as intended.

Covidism is a cult

Fully vaccinated patients who ask questions about any of this are told as a rule that their issues would have been much worse had they refused the injections in the first place. There is no science to back this narrative, of course, but that is the line they are fed.

“Even though there is no way to compare a vaccine injury with a hypothetical, nonexistent case of illness, vaccinated patients are told to accept this conjecture as fact,” Crack Newzsays.

“It doesn’t matter how many drugs the patient needs to manage the pain after they get sick from the vaccine. It doesn’t matter how many times the vaccinated patient needs to see a doctor or seek the ER after being vaccinated.”

As a rule, the CDC does not count any injuries or deaths as “vaccinated” deaths until about 45 days after someone receives their first dose. This ensures that very few vaccinated deaths get logged into the system.

“This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as ‘unvaccinated deaths,’” Crack Newz further explains.

“This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots.”

As it turns out – and this is no accident – the vast majority of post-vaccination deaths occur either within the waiting period between the first and second shot or within 14 days following the second shot. This means that only a tiny fraction of vaccine-caused deaths gets classified as such.

This deliberate obfuscation of the data allows the CDC to control the narrative as well as continue pushing more deadly shots as the solution to the problem that these very same shots are creating.

“The CDC’s morbid distortion of death is not the only process that obfuscates data and deceives the nation,” Crack Newz warns.

More of the latest news about covid vaccine injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

