RIGGED worse than a ballot counting machine: CDC allowing hospitals to classify “fully vaccinated” deaths as “unvaccinated”

Based on the way the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has manipulated the classification standards for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” deaths, many fatalities are being falsely categorized as “unvaccinated” deaths.

Hospitals and laboratories have been given the green light by the CDC to report only those deaths from Chinese Virus injection that occur 14 days or later following the procedure. This means that if a person dies on day 13, for instance, he or she will be classified as an “unvaccinated” death.

Organic, Herbal Support for Restful SleepAbusing this misclassification standard is how the system is getting away with concealing many vaccine-caused deaths and effectively skewing the official data to push the plandemic narrative.

“This medical fraud and morbid treachery allows [sic] the CDC to continue on with the false narrative that the nation is suffering from a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” reported Crack Newz.

“People who die from the vaccine are used as props to falsely advertise the need for more of these deadly vaccines.”

Here is how it works: A person who receives one dose of a Fauci Flu shot is still considered to be “unvaccinated” until two weeks after they receive their second dose.

Since the typical time period between the first and second dose is about a month, this means that a person is not considered “fully vaccinated” until about a month and a half after the first shot. Whatever happens during that waiting period, including receiving a “positive” test result, will be officially logged as an “unvaccinated case.”

In the event that symptoms emerge, the resulting sickness is likewise not labeled as a vaccine reaction. Instead, the system automatically classifies it as a “healthy immune reaction,” meaning the jab is supposedly working as intended.

Covidism is a cult

Fully vaccinated patients who ask questions about any of this are told as a rule that their issues would have been much worse had they refused the injections in the first place. There is no science to back this narrative, of course, but that is the line they are fed.

“Even though there is no way to compare a vaccine injury with a hypothetical, nonexistent case of illness, vaccinated patients are told to accept this conjecture as fact,” Crack Newzsays.

“It doesn’t matter how many drugs the patient needs to manage the pain after they get sick from the vaccine. It doesn’t matter how many times the vaccinated patient needs to see a doctor or seek the ER after being vaccinated.”

As a rule, the CDC does not count any injuries or deaths as “vaccinated” deaths until about 45 days after someone receives their first dose. This ensures that very few vaccinated deaths get logged into the system.

“This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as ‘unvaccinated deaths,’” Crack Newz further explains.

“This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots.”

As it turns out – and this is no accident – the vast majority of post-vaccination deaths occur either within the waiting period between the first and second shot or within 14 days following the second shot. This means that only a tiny fraction of vaccine-caused deaths gets classified as such.

This deliberate obfuscation of the data allows the CDC to control the narrative as well as continue pushing more deadly shots as the solution to the problem that these very same shots are creating.

“The CDC’s morbid distortion of death is not the only process that obfuscates data and deceives the nation,” Crack Newz warns.

More of the latest news about covid vaccine injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CrackNewz.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.