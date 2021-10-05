Lies they told us about COVID

The government and the media have lied about covid 19 from Day One. No wonder so many people refuse to take the vaccine.

The lies began from the get-go.

Time magazine on May 8, 2020, reported, “The Coronavirus Originated in Bats and Can Infect Cats, WHO Scientist Says.”

The story said, “A World Health Organization scientist said covid-19 comes from bats and can infect cats and ferrets, but more research is needed into the suspected animal link to the disease.

“The novel coronavirus comes from a group of viruses that originate or spread in bats, and it’s still unclear what animal may have transmitted the disease to humans, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert in animal diseases that jump to humans, said Friday in a briefing with reporters.

“The virus probably arrived in humans through contact with animals raised for food supply, though scientists have yet to determine which species, he said. Studies have shown that cats and ferrets are susceptible to Covid-19, and dogs to a lesser extent, he said, adding that it’s important to find out which animals can get it to avoid creating a reservoir in another species.”

The stork also delivers babies.

Then there was the one about Red China controlling the virus.

Nature magazine on March 18, 2020, reported, “The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in China’s Hubei province, in late 2019. Cases of the disease it causes, covid-19, grew by several thousand per day in China in late January and early February, the peak of the epidemic there.

“The number of infections appearing each day has since plummeted in China, owing in large part to containment efforts, but the outbreak is now a global pandemic. Large outbreaks in South Korea, Iran, Italy and elsewhere have propelled a spike in international cases across more than 150 countries.”

Nine days later, Radio Free Asia reported, “Estimates Show Wuhan Death Toll Far Higher Than Official Figure.”

The story said, “As authorities lifted a two-month coronavirus lockdown in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, residents said they were growing increasingly skeptical that the figure of some 2,500 deaths in the city to date was accurate.”

The story also said, “Funeral homes have informed families that they will try to complete cremations before the traditional grave-tending festival of Qing Ming on April 5, which would indicate a 12-day process beginning on March 23.

“Such an estimate would mean that 42,000 urns would be given out during that time.”

But why would Red China lie about something like this?

And even though it began in a city that houses a biological warfare lab, covid totally was not manmade.

Forbes magazine reported on March 17, 2020, “No, Covid 19 Coronavirus Was Not Bioengineered. Here’s The Research That Debunks That Idea.”

The column began, “Don’t you just love conspiracy theories?”

No, not really. I don’t like the conspiracy theory that Putin stole the 2016 election for Trump.

And of course Military Manly Man Mark Milley assured us Red China did not unleash covid upon the world.

The Guardian reported on April 14, 2020, “The Pentagon’s top general has said that U.S. intelligence has looked into the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak could have started in a Chinese laboratory, but that the weight of evidence so far pointed towards natural origins.

“The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, was speaking on the day of a Washington Post report about state department cables in 2018 in which U.S. diplomats raised safety concerns about the Wuhan Institute of Virology which was conducting studies of coronavirus from bats.”

And if you cannot trust the word of a four-star general who assured Red China he would give them a heads up in case of war, who can you trust?

I mean besides everyone else in America, including Hunter Biden.

Then there was flattening the curve. The idea was we would shut down our economy for two weeks and slow the spread of the virus just enough to defeat it.

CBS reported on April 6, 2020, “A number of countries around the world have been lockdown for weeks in an effort to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of coronavirus. Flattening the curve does not necessarily mean seeing a decrease in total cases right away; it would first produce a decline in the number of new cases, which should result in fewer hospitalizations and death in the weeks that follow.”

In some places in America, we are in Week 78 of the two-week lockdown.

Quarantining the healthy is a uniquely governmental approach to a medical crisis. It is like amputating your arm because you have gangrene in your leg.

And lying about covid is a good way to lose credibility when you need it most.

Which just happens to undermine public confidence in the vaccine.

But a few of the people hectoring us about the vaccine today told us last year that the vaccine was no good!

Joy Behar said on September 9, 2020, “As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America — in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you — the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries.

“It was developed initially in 1796, when they started to think about it, and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It is not a simple thing to do.”

Referring to President Trump, she said, “He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it, and by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

The next day, Ivanka said she would take the vaccine and she did.

The problem with lies is eventually nobody believes you even when you tell the truth.

