Scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots

Scientists are questioning whether or not coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shots will be needed.

Many infectious disease and vaccine development experts told Reuters there is growing evidence that the first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and its most worrisome variants discovered to date.

Big Pharma executives are conditioning people’s minds

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.Some of those scientists expressed concern that Big Pharma executives are conditioning people’s minds.

“We don’t see the data yet that would inform a decision about whether or not booster doses are needed,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO).

O’Brien said the WHO is forming a panel of experts to assess all variant and vaccine efficacy data and recommend changes to vaccination programs as needed.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, said decisions on whether boosters will be needed “will best be made by public health experts, rather than CEOs of a company who may benefit financially.”

Gandhi is taking a dig at Big Pharma executives who have been actively promoting COVID-19 booster shots. (Related: Big Pharma companies begin push for coronavirus booster shots, with no end in sight.)

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people who’ve gotten both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab would likely need a third shot within 12 months and might need an annual shot thereafter.

“There are vaccines like polio vaccine that one dose is enough, there are vaccines like pneumococcal vaccine that one dose is enough for adults, and there are vaccines like flu that you need every year,” Bourla said. “The COVID virus looks more like the influenza virus than the polio virus.”

Pfizer and BioNTech announced last month that they were testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus.

The companies believe their current two-dose vaccine will work against the South African variant and the one first found in the United Kingdom. But the studies will allow the vaccine makers to be prepared if and when more protection is necessary, the companies said.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky started using the narrative in February when he told CNBC that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots.

Meanwhile, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel aims to produce a vaccine by the fall that targets a variant first identified in South Africa and expects regular boosters will be needed. In March, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) began testing a variety of offerings from Moderna to use as a third shot designed to boost immunity protection as concern grows about emerging variants.

Former CDC head says there’s zero evidence COVID-19 booster shot is needed

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), finds it inappropriate for Big Pharma executives to say that people will need an annual booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is zero, and I mean zero, evidence to suggest that that is the case,” said Frieden. “It’s completely inappropriate to say that we’re likely to need an annual booster, because we have no idea what the likelihood of that is.”

Responding to the criticism, a Pfizer spokeswoman said the company expects a need for boosters while the virus is still circulating widely. That could change once the pandemic is more firmly under control.

Earlier this year, evidence emerged that mutant versions of the virus might evade protection offered by vaccines. Laboratory studies showed that the South African variant could produce up to eight-fold reductions in antibody levels among people vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Clinical trial data also showed that vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax were less effective at preventing infections in South Africa, where the variant is widespread.

These studies prompted drug companies to start testing booster doses of their vaccines and to develop shots that target specific variants of the virus.

However, more recent research suggests that the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines produce high levels of protective antibodies to create a “cushion effect” against the known variants, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Several studies suggest that T cells – a type of white blood cell that can target and destroy already infected cells – may help prevent severe COVID-19 and hospitalization. NIAID researchers found that T cells in the blood of people who recovered from the original virus could still fight off infections caused by the concerning variants found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

“It’s quite possible” that boosters would not be needed, Fauci told Reuters. “It is conceivable that the variants will not be as much a problem with a really good vaccine as we might have anticipated.”

Need for booster shot may further constrain vaccine supply in poor countries

Moderna President Stephen Hoge expects boosters will be needed to keep immunity levels high, due in part to vaccine hesitancy. As long as the virus is circulating widely, people at high risk of severe illness may need to boost their immune protection, Hoge said. (Related: As Americans reject dangerous COVID vaccines, US states and cities see an increase in unused vaccine doses.)

Health authorities in the U.S., UK, the European Union (EU) and Israel have assured their populations that they are ready for such eventuality.

“It’s a huge concern that wealthy countries would begin administering booster doses and further constraining supply of people’s first dose of vaccine,” said Rajeev Venkayya, head of global vaccines for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said vaccine makers are right to plan ahead for boosters given the uncertainty over what will be needed in the long run. Governments can then decide for themselves whether to buy the products, he said.

The U.S. is preparing to have such products on hand for Americans, while the EU, UK and Israel have ordered new supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to deploy as protective boosters.

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s COVID response team, said during a press briefing last month that the White House is preparing for the potential need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

“I can assure you that when we do our planning, when the president orders purchases of additional vaccines as he has done and when we focus on all the production expansion opportunities that we talk about in here we very much have scenarios like that in mind,” he said.

Global spending on COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots could total $157B through 2025

Global spending on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots could total $157 billion through 2025, according to U.S. health data firm IQVIA Holdings. Pfizer has forecast sales of $26 billion from the vaccine in 2021 alone.

IQVIA, which provides data and analytics for the healthcare industry, said it expects the first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations to reach about 70 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2022. Booster shots are likely to follow initial vaccinations every two years based on current data on the duration of effect of the vaccines, the report said.

Murray Aitken, a senior vice president at IQVIA, said that vaccine spending is expected to be highest this year at $54 billion with a global vaccination campaign underway. It is expected to decrease in succeeding years as tighter competition and vaccine volumes drive down prices.

The spending forecast for COVID-19 vaccines represents two percent of the roughly $7 trillion forecast for all prescription medicines during that time period, IQVIA said.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Nolan Barton 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

CNBC.com 1

CNBC.com 2

Reuters.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.