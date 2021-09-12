STUDY: Covid “vaccine” spike proteins damage heart cells, alter heart function… and they’re in the booster shots, too

new study brings further clarity as to the effects of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” spike proteins on the human cardiovascular system.

According to science, vaccine-induced spike proteins change heart cells, disrupting their functionality. This was observed specifically in the small blood vessel cells that surround the heart, although it was also found to occur elsewhere.

A pre-print of the study was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, demonstrating that vaccine-induced spike proteins bind to cells known as pericytes. This binding causes pericytes to begin releasing a chemical that causes heart inflammation. (RELATED: Learn more about how covid vaccines are causing heart attacks.)

The small blood vessels that are targeted by vaccine-induced spike proteins do not just exist around the heart, by the way. They are located all throughout the body, suggesting that Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections cause systemic inflammation.

Vaccine-induced spike proteins are like a cancer that eventually overtakes the body

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedFor their research, the team took small vessel cells from the heart and directly exposed them to spike proteins that are found in (Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca) or produced by (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) Chinese Virus injections. After this, they watched as the spike proteins merged with the cell membranes, releasing their genetic material.

Upon completion of this process, it was observed that the spike proteins essentially hijacked the cellular machinery, causing it to replicate the virus before eventually bursting out and spreading to other cells like a cancer.

“This mechanism has the potential to spread cellular and organ injury beyond the infection sites and may have important clinical implications,” the scientists wrote.

“For instance, in patients with disrupted endothelial barrier and increased vascular permeability due to underlying diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and severe obesity, S protein molecules could easily spread to the PC compartment and cause, or exacerbate, microvascular injury.”

From this, the team was able to deduce, at least speculatively, that blocking what is known as the CD147 receptor could potentially help to protect the vasculature of injected patients from infection, not to mention the collateral damage caused by the S protein.

Even uninfected cells can be damaged by vaccine-induced spike proteins

In actual tests, though, the team found that blocking CD147 receptors did not prevent all inflammation. All it did was slightly reduce the effect of the vaccine-induced spike proteins on pericytes.

“Pericytes are found all over the body, including the brain and central nervous system,” reports GreatGameIndia.

It was discovered in a related study that the mRNA jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna also induce prion-based disease in the brain, causing it to degenerate. This often manifests as some form of dementia, which is why many are now warning that taking these injections could lead to Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of neurodegeneration.

“The spike protein outer shell of the coronavirus contains ‘prion-like regions’ that give the virus very high adhesion to ACE2 receptors in the human body,” explains GreatGameIndia.

It never would have been possible for any of this to happen, it is important to clarify, had Tony Fauci not illegally funded the gain-of-function research that allowed the China Virus to cross species from animal to human in the first place.

“This special relationship between the S protein and ACE2 receptor is the key to cross-species infection which made it possible for the coronavirus to make a jump from animals to humans,” GreatGameIndia further reveals.

“However, this cross-species jump was not natural and was achieved by the team led by the Batwoman of China, Shi Zhengli.”

To learn more about this, check out the COVID-19 Files – Scientific Investigation on Mysterious Origin of Coronavirus.

Covid “vaccines” ARE the pandemic

This is all spelled out even further in the latest dump of more than 900 pages’ worth of “top secret” documents about the plandemic, revealing for the first time the complex web of lies and deception that brought us to this point in history.

Fauci, Zhengli, Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, and many others in the United States Government are all complicit and have yet to face justice for their crimes against humanity. You can be sure they will, though – if not in this life, then certainly in the next.

Since each new day seems to bring fresh new revelations about the situation, perhaps we will not have to wait that long. Maybe a time will come when enough people are aware of the truth that something finally gets done now and justice gets served.

“If people don’t see what’s going on, then it’s on them,” wrote one commenter at GreatGameIndia.

“We are going through a Vaxdemic and it’s those who took the toxic jab that are transmitting either Graphene Oxide or Synthetic Spike Proteins to children. That’s the reason they are also getting sick, not to mention having to wear a face mask.”

Another pointed to a video from Dr. David Martin and Reiner Fuellmich explaining how the so-called “Delta variant” does not even exist – unless, of course, it is just vaccine-induced disease under a different name.

“My father got jabbed in March; he had a heart attack (no prior history of heart problems) last month,” a Natural News commenter added with a personal anecdote confirming the latest research.

To keep up with the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Archive.is

GreatGameIndia.com

Rumble.com

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.