SPIKE PROTEIN ADDICTS: Covid vaccine junkies are lying about being unvaccinated so they can get extra booster shots

New York Magazinepublished a story the other day claiming that “fully vaccinated” covid junkies are lying about being “unvaccinated” in order to access their next hit of the Biden Booster shots.

Entitled “Johnson & Johnson & Regret,” the piece by Benjamin Hart tells of how Hart himself is deeply disappointed that he took the single-dose J&J injection rather than one of the double-dose mRNA shots from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna because those come with boosters.

Hart apparently really, really wants a booster shot but is unable to get one. So, he and others like him "have taken matters into our own hands and sought out bootleg boosters at pharmacies by pretending to be unvaccinated."

Like street junkies roving around for their next fix, these Branch Covidians have become zombies in hot pursuit of that next “vaccine” jolt. One wonders what might happen if they are unsuccessful?

In Hart’s case, simply lying about his vaccination status was enough to siphon a much-craved booster from his local pharmacy. He also admits that he is basically a Big Pharma cultist now who is addicted to Chinese Virus injections.

“Never mind that a growing body of evidence shows that we could use another dose more than the Pfizer Pfanatic or Moderna Mafia – that breakthrough infections are at least somewhat more common among one-doze recipients than our smugly double-dosed compatriots, even if hospitalizations remain exceedingly rare,” Hart complains in his article, throwing vitriol against fully vaccinated people who took the double-dose injections.

Covid vaccine junkies have become walking zombies in desperate need of their next pharmaceutical fix

Hart has convinced himself that as a single-dose shot recipient, he got the short end of the stick compared to his double-dose counterparts – because in his mind, more shots mean better protection.

“The small size of our cohort, plus the timeline of U.S. vaccine approvals (J&J was last on that score, natch), meant that data was scarce for large swathes of this spring and summer,” he further complains about the single-dose injection studies.

“And despite being in real need of some direction, it has often felt as if we’ve been cast out of the pandemic narrative altogether – like we’re the Generation X of vaccine recipients.”

It turns out that the J&J jabs are also not showing up in New York’s “Excelsior” vaccine passport system – almost like the people who got jabbed with them are not considered to be “fully vaccinated.”

“A J&J-dosed co-worker reported that New York’s Excelsior app didn’t recognize his vaccination site as legitimate until he called a confused-but-ultimately-helpful human to complain,” Hart writes.

“Facing this continual snubbery, some of us have taken matters into our own hands and sought out bootleg boosters at pharmacies by pretending to be unvaccinated. (‘Uh, yes, I’ve been hearing more about this coronavirus thing, and it sure sounds concerning! One of your finest Moderna shots, please!’).”

Hart has clearly been triggered by his perceived second-class status as a J&J jab recipient. He now clearly wishes that he had taken the mRNA jabs instead because then he could participate in the ‘new normal” as a first-class citizen of the new world order in good standing.

“This is what happens when globalist institutions inflict mass paranoia on the useful idiots in society and expect slavish servitude in return,” reported National File.

“The New York magazine article unintentionally provides a window into the darkest and most pathetic corners of the human psyche. In times like these, we must realize that some of our fellow humans are so obedient, so devoid of critical thinking, so tethered to a system taking advantage of them, that they might simply never see reality the way normal people do.”

More related news about the Branch Covidian junkies and their addiction to covid needles can be found at Addiction.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NationalFile.com

DrEddyMD.com

