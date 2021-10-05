Is remdesivir increasing people’s risk of needing to be hospitalized for covid?

One of the known side effects of Tony Fauci’s remdesivir drug for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is that it damages the kidneys and potentially causes renal failure. Well, it turns out that end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the greatest risk factor for “fully vaccinated” patients to experience a “breakthrough” infection.

New data compiled by Humetrix in conjunction with the Department of Defense (DoD), JAIC, and “Project Salus” reveals not only that breakthrough infections are common among the fully vaccinated, but also that ESRD greatly increases one’s risk of suffering from one.

“Risk of breakthrough hospitalization increases with time elapsed since mRNA vaccination with odds ratio increasing to 2.5 at 6 months post vaccination,” the following slide explains, also depicting other major risk factors for breakthrough infections in the fully vaccinated.

As you will notice, being Native American or Hispanic is another risk factor, as is being morbidly obese, over the age of 85, previously hospitalized, a cancer patient, on chemotherapy or an organ transplant recipient.

Watch the interview below as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks to health freedom attorney Thomas Renz about these and other revelations in the DoD-backed report:

https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b

The unvaccinated are much healthier than the fully vaccinated

What does this all suggest? For one, it just goes to show that the “remedies” being pushed by the establishment are making people sick.

Getting “vaccinated” for the Chinese Virus is bad enough. Being fully vaccinated, fat, having brown skin, and taking remdesivir makes things orders of magnitude worse.

Meanwhile, being unvaccinated, having a healthy weight, and not taking remdesivir will keep you better protected against a Fauci Flu infection – and in this case, it does not matter the color of your skin.

“Prior COVID-19 infection has a major protective effect against breakthrough hospitalization,” the slide adds.

The vast majority of all new “cases” of the Chinese Disease are occurring in people who took the jabs in obedience to Fauci. Very few people who just said no to the shots are getting sick, let alone having to be hospitalized.

This is a contrary narrative to the one being pushed by Joe Biden, the fake “president” occupying our nation’s White House. According to Hunter’s dad, this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” even though the unvaccinated are healthier than the fully vaccinated.

As time goes on and more people get jabbed, the rate of breakthrough infections is rising exponentially, as you will see below:

The data does not lie, and if the Biden regime was really interested in telling the truth, it would be showing America these slides and warning people to stop taking the injections. Instead, these occupiers are doubling down on their lies.

“The alarming findings show that the vast majority of covid hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week,” the Health Ranger writes.

“This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths.”

What we can expect moving forward, especially now that some people are lining right up to take their Biden Booster shots, is even more disease and hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated.

This is a mathematical certainty if things continue on their current trajectory. The hope is that some people, at least, will wake up and stop getting jabbed. Unfortunately, others will continue to participate in the Darwin Olympics no matter how much evidence they are shown that exposes the lies.

The latest news about Chinese Virus plandemic deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

NaturalNews.com

Defense.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts