Is remdesivir increasing people’s risk of needing to be hospitalized for covid?

One of the known side effects of Tony Fauci’s remdesivir drug for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is that it damages the kidneys and potentially causes renal failure. Well, it turns out that end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the greatest risk factor for “fully vaccinated” patients to experience a “breakthrough” infection.

New data compiled by Humetrix in conjunction with the Department of Defense (DoD), JAIC, and “Project Salus” reveals not only that breakthrough infections are common among the fully vaccinated, but also that ESRD greatly increases one’s risk of suffering from one.

“Risk of breakthrough hospitalization increases with time elapsed since mRNA vaccination with odds ratio increasing to 2.5 at 6 months post vaccination,” the following slide explains, also depicting other major risk factors for breakthrough infections in the fully vaccinated.

Salus Humetrix VE-Study-17

As you will notice, being Native American or Hispanic is another risk factor, as is being morbidly obese, over the age of 85, previously hospitalized, a cancer patient, on chemotherapy or an organ transplant recipient.

Watch the interview below as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks to health freedom attorney Thomas Renz about these and other revelations in the DoD-backed report:

https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b

The unvaccinated are much healthier than the fully vaccinated

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.What does this all suggest? For one, it just goes to show that the “remedies” being pushed by the establishment are making people sick.

Getting “vaccinated” for the Chinese Virus is bad enough. Being fully vaccinated, fat, having brown skin, and taking remdesivir makes things orders of magnitude worse.

Meanwhile, being unvaccinated, having a healthy weight, and not taking remdesivir will keep you better protected against a Fauci Flu infection – and in this case, it does not matter the color of your skin.

“Prior COVID-19 infection has a major protective effect against breakthrough hospitalization,” the slide adds.

The vast majority of all new “cases” of the Chinese Disease are occurring in people who took the jabs in obedience to Fauci. Very few people who just said no to the shots are getting sick, let alone having to be hospitalized.

This is a contrary narrative to the one being pushed by Joe Biden, the fake “president” occupying our nation’s White House. According to Hunter’s dad, this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” even though the unvaccinated are healthier than the fully vaccinated.

As time goes on and more people get jabbed, the rate of breakthrough infections is rising exponentially, as you will see below:

Salus Humetrix VE-Study-15

The data does not lie, and if the Biden regime was really interested in telling the truth, it would be showing America these slides and warning people to stop taking the injections. Instead, these occupiers are doubling down on their lies.

“The alarming findings show that the vast majority of covid hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week,” the Health Ranger writes.

“This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths.”

What we can expect moving forward, especially now that some people are lining right up to take their Biden Booster shots, is even more disease and hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated.

This is a mathematical certainty if things continue on their current trajectory. The hope is that some people, at least, will wake up and stop getting jabbed. Unfortunately, others will continue to participate in the Darwin Olympics no matter how much evidence they are shown that exposes the lies.

The latest news about Chinese Virus plandemic deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

NaturalNews.com

Defense.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.