TICKING TIME BOMBS: The “fully vaccinated” will experience enhanced disease when re-exposed to new coronavirus variants – study

Just because a pharmaceutical company labels something a “vaccination” does not mean the product will give people immunity for life and save them from certain death. The label of “vaccination” is not synonymous with immunization, especially when the “vaccine” is a new controversial technology for a virus serotype prone to rapid mutation and immunity escape.

Japanese researchers have published a new study on how the “fully vaccinated” will likely experience enhanced disease when re-exposed to wild-type coronavirus variants such as Delta. The study shows that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 “is poised to acquire complete resistance” to the existing vaccine supply and will put the vaccinated at increased risk of severe illness.

The scientific phenomenon, known as antibody dependent enhancement, was first witnessed in animal trials for failed vaccines targeting SARS. After being injected with the mRNA technology, all animals died upon re-infection with wild-type virus. Because these new mRNA covid-19 vaccines were rushed through the FDA’s approval process, animal studies were skipped. That’s why many skeptics feel like we are the animal studies.

Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine spurs coronavirus mutations that the vaccine-induced antibodies eventually cannot recognize

In the study, the Delta variant was pressured into four common mutations. The Pfizer and Moderna spike proteins that are transcribed in human cells do not prepare the body to fight the new variants that are being pressured into existence by these same vaccine programs. In fact, the Pfizer vaccine enhances the infectivity of the variant, causing the virus to be even more resistant to the human immune system. Scientists have identified three mutations of SARS-CoV-2 that are already outsmarting Pfizer's mRNA vaccine technology. According to this study, after a fourth mutation emerges dominant in the population, the vaccinated will become more susceptible to severe illness.

“The receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein binds to the host cell receptor ACE2, and the interaction mediates membrane fusion during SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study authors wrote. “Neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are mainly directed to the RBD and block the interaction between the RBD and ACE2. Most SARS-CoV-2 variants have acquired mutations in the neutralizing antibody epitopes of the RBD, resulting in escape from neutralizing antibodies.”

The vaccine was only effective for a short amount of time against a single mutation. Most of the anti-receptor binding domain antibodies (induced by the vaccine) were able to recognize the spike protein and prevent severe infection. However, after four mutations, the antibodies induced by the vaccine were unable to recognize the spike protein. Consequentially, infectivity of Delta 4+ was enhanced, as the vaccinated became immune-compromised and more susceptible to severe illness.

The public health response must evolve past faulty and dangerous vaccination programs

Worse yet, there’s now evidence that rates of SARS-CoV-2 transmission and vaccination drive the rapid evolution of vaccine-resistant strains. It’s only a matter of time before the public must accept that full exposure to these mutations is necessary in order to evolve the human immune response past the failure of this vaccine science. The public health response of the past almost two years has kept people locked down in anticipation of a savior vaccine program. As this program fails, the public health response must change, focusing instead on reducing inflammation in human cells, correcting underlying health issues, and enhancing the innate human immune response.

Previous exposure and naturally-acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2 has already been shown to confer longer lasting immunity to these new variants.  Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine provided evidence that previous exposure and recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection imparts lifelong immunity, even when the infection is mild.

Hospitals and insurers are not in any position to see these changes through, so expect more malpractice, more attacks against the “unvaccinated” and more coding of vaccinated deaths as unvaccinated deaths. Booster shots are already being recommended, and Pfizer is gearing up to release yearly booster programs as they pressure unending mutations into existence. The current vax-all public health guidance is exacerbating severe disease and increasing hospitalization and death. This thing it nowhere never over now.

Lance D Johnson 



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

