JUNK SCIENCE: Pfizer claims study involving just 12 people proves that Comirnaty is a safe and effective covid booster shot

Drug giant Pfizer is begging the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to approve a third “booster” dose of its Comirnaty “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) based on the laughable results of a “study” it conducted that involved just 12 people.

In its briefing book, the FDA revealed that Pfizer never even bothered to test its booster on anyone considered to be “at risk.” Instead, the money-grubbing pharmaceutical behemoth conducted a single “Phase 1” trial with just a dozen folks over the age of 65.

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.In its Phase 2/3 booster trial, Pfizer did not include anyone over the age of 65, which was strategically done on purpose to make the jab appear safe and effective when it is absolutely not.

“Which makes total sense,” joked independent journalist Alex Berenson, adding, “why test the booster in people who actually need it because they’re at high risk from the [R0]? Nothing good can come of that. So that’s our trial design.”

Keep in mind that Comirnaty is not even the same injection as the other Pfizer shots that were granted emergency use authorization (EUA) under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme, at least not as far as the FDA is concerned.

Or at least that is how things appear as questions about which shots, if any, now have “approval” remain unanswered.

Last year, Pfizer was caught fraudulently giving covid injections to “control” group

It has also been revealed that Pfizer lied about its covid jab trials from last year, in which it administered real injections to the so-called “placebo” group in order to skew the data.

Pfizer has demonstrated that it will say or do anything to make its products, including these latest death shots, appear “safe and effective” – even if that means lying and redefining “science.”

The company claims that getting jabbed with its covid shots will reduce your risk of testing “positive” for Chinese Germs, but the reality is that infection rates increase post-injection.

“An additional analysis appears to indicate that incidence of COVID-19 generally increased in each group of study participants with increasing time post-Dose 2 at the start of the analysis period,” a Pfizer clinical trial from last year reveals.

Apparently Pedo Joe from the White House nursing home missed the memo because he has already decided, without the FDA’s approval, to make these Biden Booster Shots available to Americans starting on September 20.

“If it’s good enough for our fearless leader, it should be good enough for the FDA, amirite?” joked Berenson.

Unfortunately, this is not a laughing matter because there are potentially millions of deranged Branch Covidians in this country who would love for nothing more than to deprive you of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness if you refuse one of Hunter’s dad’s injections.

These brainwashed tyrants believe that “my body, my choice” only applies to women who desire to murder their unborn children. Forcing you to get injected with a covid jab, on the other hand, is their choice, they insist.

“Today’s news stated that 97% of the cumulative hospitalizations were unvaccinated, while only 3% were,” one of Berenson’s Substack commenters noted about the media deception that aims to justify the Biden Boosters.

“Nowhere was it mentioned that for the first ten months of covid EVERYONE was unvaccinated, because vaccines weren’t available yet. Most of the covid deaths occurred during that time. Chicanery in the numbers. Beware of mainstream news sources.”

Others explained that their jobs are soon to require the Biden Boosters, but that they plan to just say no like the late Nancy Reagan told them to do when peer-pressured by others to take dangerous drugs.

The latest news about Pfizer can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.