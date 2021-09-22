JUNK SCIENCE: Pfizer claims study involving just 12 people proves that Comirnaty is a safe and effective covid booster shot

Drug giant Pfizer is begging the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to approve a third “booster” dose of its Comirnaty “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) based on the laughable results of a “study” it conducted that involved just 12 people.

In its briefing book, the FDA revealed that Pfizer never even bothered to test its booster on anyone considered to be “at risk.” Instead, the money-grubbing pharmaceutical behemoth conducted a single “Phase 1” trial with just a dozen folks over the age of 65.

In its Phase 2/3 booster trial, Pfizer did not include anyone over the age of 65, which was strategically done on purpose to make the jab appear safe and effective when it is absolutely not.

“Which makes total sense,” joked independent journalist Alex Berenson, adding, “why test the booster in people who actually need it because they’re at high risk from the [R0]? Nothing good can come of that. So that’s our trial design.”

Keep in mind that Comirnaty is not even the same injection as the other Pfizer shots that were granted emergency use authorization (EUA) under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme, at least not as far as the FDA is concerned.

Or at least that is how things appear as questions about which shots, if any, now have “approval” remain unanswered.

Last year, Pfizer was caught fraudulently giving covid injections to “control” group

It has also been revealed that Pfizer lied about its covid jab trials from last year, in which it administered real injections to the so-called “placebo” group in order to skew the data.

Pfizer has demonstrated that it will say or do anything to make its products, including these latest death shots, appear “safe and effective” – even if that means lying and redefining “science.”

The company claims that getting jabbed with its covid shots will reduce your risk of testing “positive” for Chinese Germs, but the reality is that infection rates increase post-injection.

“An additional analysis appears to indicate that incidence of COVID-19 generally increased in each group of study participants with increasing time post-Dose 2 at the start of the analysis period,” a Pfizer clinical trial from last year reveals.

Apparently Pedo Joe from the White House nursing home missed the memo because he has already decided, without the FDA’s approval, to make these Biden Booster Shots available to Americans starting on September 20.

“If it’s good enough for our fearless leader, it should be good enough for the FDA, amirite?” joked Berenson.

Unfortunately, this is not a laughing matter because there are potentially millions of deranged Branch Covidians in this country who would love for nothing more than to deprive you of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness if you refuse one of Hunter’s dad’s injections.

These brainwashed tyrants believe that “my body, my choice” only applies to women who desire to murder their unborn children. Forcing you to get injected with a covid jab, on the other hand, is their choice, they insist.

“Today’s news stated that 97% of the cumulative hospitalizations were unvaccinated, while only 3% were,” one of Berenson’s Substack commenters noted about the media deception that aims to justify the Biden Boosters.

“Nowhere was it mentioned that for the first ten months of covid EVERYONE was unvaccinated, because vaccines weren’t available yet. Most of the covid deaths occurred during that time. Chicanery in the numbers. Beware of mainstream news sources.”

Others explained that their jobs are soon to require the Biden Boosters, but that they plan to just say no like the late Nancy Reagan told them to do when peer-pressured by others to take dangerous drugs.

The latest news about Pfizer can be found at Fascism.news.

