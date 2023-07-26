Globalists making final moves to implement Great Reset followed by worldwide totalitarianism

One of the most important things happening right now that too few people are aware of due to the many distractions dominating media headlines involves the globalist effort to silence all truth, eliminate all cash, and implement a global system of digital identification for all people.

The United Nations (UN) is pushing hard to create a global system of tyranny in which the globalists control everything. They plan to do this by consolidating all governments, money systems, and food supply chains under their authority.

As far as the finance component goes, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently proposed a “blueprint” calling for the creation of a “unified ledger” that will one day record the ownership of all assets on the entire planet.

“This chapter presents a blueprint for a future monetary system that harnesses the potential of tokenisation to improve the old and enable the new,” reads a portion of that blueprint as taken directly from the official website of the BIS. “The key elements of the blueprint are CBDCs, tokenised deposits and other tokenised claims on financial and real assets.”

“The blueprint envisages these elements being brought together in a new type of financial market infrastructure (FMI) – a ‘unified ledger.’ The full benefits of tokenisation could be harnessed in a unified ledger due to the settlement finality that comes from central bank money residing in the same venue as other claims.”

(Related: A major component of the globalist Great Reset plot is to eliminate all access to meat while forcing people to eat bugs instead.)

Who would actually want to live in this kind of new world order anyway?

In essence, the new global financial system will be driven and run by artificial intelligence (AI). The BIS notes that “through programmability,” the need for “manual interventions” by actual human beings will be reduced, if not completely eliminated.

If the globalists are able to attain this much power and control over money using their “unified ledger,” they will also be able to revoke anyone’s ownership of assets at any time with the simple push of a button.

“Ownership of all assets on the entire planet would be determined by their ‘unified ledger,’ and so if you are a really bad boy or girl they could go in and simply transfer ownership of everything that is yours to someone else,” one report explains about it.

For “emergency” situations that may arise, the UN has that covered, too. At the upcoming “Summit of the Future” event in September 2024, the UN will push to seize global “emergency” powers that give it total control over the handling of the next “pandemic.”

Fake president Joe Biden is fully supportive of giving the UN this type of power – and just two months before the next presidential election, conveniently.

“The Pact for the Future includes a provision which will create an ’emergency platform’ for the United Nations whenever a major ‘global shock’ is deemed to have occurred,” reports explain.

“So if there is another global pandemic, a world war, an economic collapse or some other sort of worldwide emergency, the United Nations would suddenly be telling everyone what to do.”

Then there is the push by a globalist organization called the Arup Group to eliminate all private car ownership. The World Economic Forum (WEF)-linked organization also wants to get rid of all single-family homes and force everyone to living in compact “15-minute” cities.

“Urban residents will also need to adopt a largely plant-based diet, mostly replace flying with less energy-intensive forms of long-distance transport, change how clothes and textiles are consumed and keep electronics and household appliances for longer,” the Arup Group is demanding.

The globalist takeover is only happening because people are letting it. Learn more about how to fight against it at Globalism.news.

