Is our own government trying to starve us? Whistleblower reveals U.S. government behind attacks on America’s food infrastructure

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.Is the United States government or some other malicious entity behind the dozens of mysterious food processing plant fires that occurred over the past year? EcoHealth Alliance whistleblower and bioterrorism expert Dr. Andrew Huff seems to think so.

The military veteran and scientist recently came forward as a whistleblower to present evidence of what appears to be an inside job: a “simulated” food supply attack operation that apparently went live.

Information contained in the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Food and Agriculture Sector Criticality Assessment Tool (FASCAT) clearly shows – or showed, since it has now been deleted – that all of the sites that went up in flames are the same ones the federal government had on a watchlist of vulnerable targets.

One of them, as we reported, occurred at a Minnesota chicken farm – this being one of dozens of other similar attacks in the United States. All around the world, there have actually been about 200 such attacks, all of a similar nature.

The FASCAT data showing this was officially deleted once Huff caught wind of it, but fortunately he saved a copy. Upon analysis, Huff discovered that the targeted locations match nearly all of the most critical systems in the dataset – meaning the food plants outlined on the watchlist are the very same ones that ended up being attacked in real life.

Huff tried to present these findings to DHS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), but to no avail: they did not want to hear it and his concerns were completely ignored. Despite the fact that these are clear “terrorist attacks,” possibly carried out by the likes of the World Economic Forum (WEF), nobody in any formidable position of power in the U.S. seems to care or want to do anything about it.

Someone wants America’s food infrastructure to collapse

Huff recently spoke with Emerald Robinson on her “The Absolute Truth” program about the matter – you can watch a roughly 10-minute clip of that interview at the RAIR Foundation website.

In that interview, Huff explained in further detail that the government data he retrieved matches nearly to a T every single food facility that caught fire or was otherwise attacked last year. How can this be a coincidence?

Huff wants to believe that the U.S. government is not the responsible entity, and that someone else – possibly a globalist group like the WEF – simply retrieved the now-deleted data and used it to wage war on America’s food systems. There is a chance, though, that this really is a malicious inside job.

“By the government, this would have been classified as top secret without a doubt,” Huff says about the dataset. “But because academics did the work, it wasn’t classified.”

“So who could do this? Well, it could be an inside job. You could say it might be a false flag by the CIA – I don’t believe that; I don’t want to believe that. My belief is that a state-sponsored actor, or a group of people like the World Economic Forum, got a hold of these data and they could be working with a number of groups that are aligned against the United States to attack our infrastructure.”

Unfortunately, America’s food infrastructure is highly vulnerable. Because it lacks “guns, gates and guards,” virtually anyone with an agenda and the means could overtake and destroy it with less effort than you might think.

“This is commonly known info since those attacks commenced,” wrote a commenter. “Someone needs to bring this issue to the floor of the People’s House. They now are going to deprive us of food. Stocking up if you can, seems a prudent course of action.”

More related news can be found at Terrorism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

NaturalNews.com

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.