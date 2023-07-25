U.S. government planned out, executed covid “pandemic”: PROOF

Far from being a random occurrence, COVID was a planned event, hence why many now call it a plandemic, that was schemed out within the highest levels of the United States federal government.

Far from being a random occurrence, COVID was a planned event, hence why many now call it a plandemic, that was schemed out within the highest levels of the United States federal government.

At least since the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 was passed, the globalists who infiltrated America have been passing laws and socially engineering the public over several generations for such a time as this.

State of the Nation put together a powerful exposé showing beyond a shadow of a doubt that COVID was no accident.

“It’s as though the well-concealed perpetrators designed the perfect one-two punch to first knock down, and then knock out, the U.S. citizenry,” the outlet reported.

“The launch of the COVID-19 bioweapon was obviously the ‘first punch’ which perfectly set up the weaponized Covid vaccine ‘second punch.'”

(Related: Did you know that Tony Fauci and numerous other NIH officials may not have been legally appointed to their positions, meaning everything they did is null and void?)

Genocidal covid “vaccines” were aimed primarily at traditionally white Christian nations

It turns out that COVID, whatever it actually is, was concocted over the course of several decades. Then it was stealthily unleashed through what State of the Nation describes as the “Zio-Anglo-American Axis sphere of influence.”

The whole point of COVID was to unleash the so-called “vaccines,” which are the true bioweapon that killed people. This was done by the Trump regime under Operation Warp Speed.

Volumes of highly authoritative data and information reveal that the plan all along was to commit mass genocide “against the American people as well as against other traditionally white Christian nations.”

“There’s only one global crime syndicate and malevolent secret society that possesses both the prodigious power and pervasive influence to carry out such a capital crime spree against all of humanity and effectively cover it up,” State of the Nation says, pointing to this piece for more information.

“There’s no more definitive and legally airtight body of evidence that verifies a highly organized conspiratorial plot to perpetrate both mass murder and injury against the American people.”

Profuse evidence exists to show that there is a massive domestic bioterrorism program taking place here in the United States that is responsible for the creation and unleashing of COVID. It directly relates to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations of 2005.

It is also a product of the multi-decade erosion of civil rights, which was made possible by Congressional treason. Things that used to be federal and state crimes were legalized legislatively, allowing the genocidal deep state the in it needed to develop and unleash COVID.

“Critical decay,” according to Bailiwick News‘ Katherine Watt, began around 1983 when the “public health emergencies” section was added to the 1944 Public Health Service Act.

The 1944 Public Health Service Act in and of itself already militarized human medicine in the U.S., and the insertion of a “public health emergencies” clause only amplified that.

“Most of the worst laws have been passed since 2000 – just before 9/11 and the U.S. Department of Defense false flag anthrax attacks,” Watt explains.

“The basic goal of the architects, which has been achieved, was to set up legal conditions in which all governing power in the United States could be automatically transferred from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches into the two hands of the Health and Human Services Secretary, effective at the moment the HHS Secretary himself declared a public health emergency, legally transforming free citizens into enslaved subjects.”

Be sure to read Watt’s full report for more.

COVID was a scam. Learn more at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

StateOfTheNation.co

DrEddyMD.com

StateOfTheNation.co



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

