IT’S ALL THEATER: Congressional investigation reveals Fauci, other NIH officials may not have been legally appointed to their offices

A year-long investigation by the House Energy and Commerce Committee has revealed that Tony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and at least a dozen other directors at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were probably not legally appointed to their offices.

Fauci and the others were slated to serve five-year terms beginning no later than Dec. 13, 2021, but repeated requests the committee made to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Xavier Becerra for verifying documents about these appointments were either delayed or ignored.

It would appear as though Becerra and the rest of the establishment does not want to send over the documentation because it would show that Fauci et al. were illegally appointed to their posts – which means everything they said and did while illicitly holding their positions is null and void.

The same goes for the nearly $26 billion worth of research grants that were distributed by these crooks, which are now subject to either extended litigation or outright nullification.

“We are being cautious about the implications here because this is unprecedented,” one GOP aide involved with the investigation told reporters.

(Related: The NIH has begun testing on a universal mRNA influenza shot that Americans will be expected to take annually for flu season.)

HHS defends Fauci’s appointment, says committee’s allegations are “clearly politically motivated”

It remains unclear what would happen to the entire award process in the event that it is determined without a shadow of a doubt that Fauci et al. were illegally installed. Would all that money get clawed back and redistributed by proper officials? And what about all the chaos and added costs to taxpayers?

One of the latest apparently fraudulent grants from the NIH went to EcoHealth Alliance, the same New York-based nonprofit organization that received at least $1.7 million from the NIH to conduct bioweapons research and experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in communist China.

A spokesman from the HHS defended the appointments of Fauci and the rest, accusing the committee’s allegations of being “clearly politically motivated.” The HHS also claims the accusations “lack merit.”

“As their own report shows, the prior administration appointed at least five NIH IC officials under the process they now attack,” the spokesman went on to state. “The Department stands by the legitimacy of these NIH IC Directors’ reappointments.”

In a July 7, 2023, letter to Becerra, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the energy and commerce chairman, blasted the guy for his “failure to follow the law and ensure accountability of billions of dollars in taxpayer funding at [NIH],” adding that all of this “could have grave implications for the validity of actions taken by 14 NIH Institute and Center (IC) Directors during their unlawful tenure, including former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), chairman of the energy and commerce panel’s health subcommittee, signed Rodgers’ letter, as did Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), head of the panel’s oversight and investigations subcommittee.

According to the letter’s signatories, Becerra failed to appoint the 14 people in question, Fauci included, to new five-year terms by Dec. 13, 2021, as is required by the 21st Century Cures Act. Congress approved that act, and it was signed into law by Barack Hussein Obama.

The Cures Act also requires all such appointments to be made by the HHS chief, not the head of the NIH.

“It has become increasingly clear that you never appointed or reappointed the 14 NIH IC Directors in December of 2021,” the signatories told Becerra. “HHS and the NIH repeatedly assured the committee that the NIH IC Directors were validly reappointed but did not produce proper supporting documentation.”

The NIH is no more trustworthy than the FBI or any other corrupt three-letter agency. Learn more at Corruption.news.

