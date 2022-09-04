THE NEXT VAX: Big Pharma pushing to release ANOTHER mRNA “vaccine,” this one for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)

After seeing the success, aka dollar signs, of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” rollout, the pharmaceutical industry – and specifically Moderna – is now setting its sights on a new mRNA (messenger RNA) injection for respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Javara, a clinical trial company, is reportedly teaming up with Privia Health Group on behalf of Moderna to recruit clinical trial participants for the new mRNA jab. Participants from Georgia, Maryland and Texas will be asked to roll up their sleeves for the shot, which, like the mRNA shots for covid, is experimental. (Related: Big Pharma is also pushing an all-new mRNA nasal spray for the Chinese Virus.)

Javara claims that more than 177,000 people 65 years of age and older are hospitalized for RSV every year in the United States. Some 14,000 of them end up dying, while treatment for the others costs about $3 billion annually.

“Second only to the flu when it comes to causing significant respiratory illness in adults, RSV represents an often unrecognized yet very real and imminent threat to our older population,” says Michael Clay, Javara’s Chief Operation Officer. “Being able to vaccinate against this virus would save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and conserve healthcare resources.”

“By taking this opportunity to test a promising preventive RSV vaccine, older adults increase the possibility that they will be protected from the discomforts and dangers of this virus. At the same time, by helping to move this research forward, these trial participants will be doing their part to prevent suffering and save lives around the world.”

Beware the wave of new mRNA drug products that will soon hit the market

According to the death care industry, there is no approved treatment or vaccine for RSV at the current time. There are plenty of unapproved treatments, however – these include not getting vaccinated in the first place since vaccines have been shown to damage the immune system.

Moderna says its new RSV jab candidate contains the exact same mRNA technology as the company’s Fauci Flu shots, which are linked to myocarditis and a host of other deadly conditions.

“Because it does not use a weakened or inactive form of RSV, mRNA-1345 cannot cause RSV infection,” a news release from the company states.

As always, the clinical trials that have been conducted so far on the new RSV injection “showed promising results,” according to Moderna – because when has a drug company ever said its products are not “safe and effective?”

The second round of trials, which are being put together right now, will look more closely at how the mRNA injections for RSV affect elderly people.

Moderna also announced plans to unveil a multi-valent combination influenza, covid and RSV injection with mRNA technology that it claims could change the “immunizations landscape.”

According to Francesca Ceddia, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, the combination drug is still in the early stages of development. By the end of this year, the company plans to launch the first phase of clinical trials.

“We have observed in preclinical results a very strong immune response against all the antigens,” Ceddia claimed in an interview. “That’s another important feature of mRNA vaccines, particularly our mRNA platform, which allows for including more and more antigens in combination.”

In the future, Ceddia added, a person will be able to go to the pharmacy and receive one shot containing all of Moderna’s mRNA drugs. This will be especially appealing for children, she says, as parents will no longer have to return for multiple different shots as part of a schedule.

To keep up with Big Pharma’s latest toxic endeavors, visit BadMedicine.news.

Ethan Huff

