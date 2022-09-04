SHEDDING CONFIRMED: mRNA-generated covid spike proteins found in skin lesions MONTHS after vaccination

Japanese doctors have reported that mRNA-induced spike proteins from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" do persist in the body for at least several months post-injection.

Contradicting government and media claims that jab spike proteins dissipate almost immediately, the discovery was made on a 64-year-old person who developed persistent and painful skin lesions just days after receiving the messenger RNA shot.

Upon analysis, it was discovered that the patient had developed the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox. He was treated with one gram daily of valacyclovir, a drug commonly used to treat herpes viruses.

When this was largely ineffective, doctors raised the man’s dosage of valacyclovir to three grams per day, which ultimately got rid of the lesions.

Doctors then decided to test the lesions for evidence of spike proteins because the patient had become gravely ill almost immediately following injection. They discovered that spike proteins were still present many months after the patient was shot.

“Immunostaining with anti-coronavirus spike protein (SP) antibody revealed the SP expression in the intravesicular cells in the epidermis and endothelial cells of the inflamed vessels in the dermis,” they wrote about their findings.

“In addition, the SP was also found in the endothelial cells of venules in the subcutaneous fat tissue underlying the herpetic vasculitis lesion.” (Related: Biden wants you to keep getting injected forever with spike protein-laden booster shots.)

Did Pfizer and Moderna create ZOMBIE injections that simply do not die?

In speculating about the discovery, reporter Alex Berenson wrote that the chemical modifications made by both Pfizer and Moderna with their mRNA mystery shots appear to induce the constant production spike proteins.

He says the two drug companies “may have produced a zombie vaccine that will not die,” though the researchers themselves put it like this:

“A plausible hypothesis was that the stabilization of RNA by substituting methyl-pseudouridine for all the uridine nucleotides for BNT162b2 might result in long-time production of the encoded SP from any cells.”

In other words, whatever those covid so-called “vaccines” contain encodes the constant and potentially unending production of deadly spike proteins inside the body.

This is further substantiated by the fact that many fully jabbed patients are now suffering from autoimmune crisis such as the unexpected development of Type 1 diabetes, which is normally identified and diagnosed in early childhood.

Keep in mind that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently and quietly removed information from its website about mRNA spike proteins. Before, the CDC claimed that mRNA spike proteins go away not longer after injection. Now, the CDC is silent about the matter.

Reuters also falsely claimed for quite some time that there is “no proof” that spike proteins “created in response to mRNA vaccines are harmful to the body.” Now we know for a fact that this is untrue.

“Physicians cannot find what they won’t seek – and sought what wasn’t there for two years,” wrote one of Berenson’s readers about how no stateside doctors would ever dare to investigate post-injection lesions for the presence of spike proteins – even though these same doctors bought right into the plandemic fearmongering for a “virus” that has never even been proven to exist.

“Going on 16 months of skin lesions bleeding under the skin of my left knee for no apparent reason,” wrote another who says she got the shots. “All labs normal – maybe this is what’s going on? Great! Vaccines are the gift that keep on giving (and not in a good way).”

Another thanked the Lord that she just said no to the vax, adding that no matter what, “I’m never going to get it.”

The latest Fauci Flu shot news can be found at Immunization.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

