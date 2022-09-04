STUDY: Ivermectin reduces covid death risk by 92%

New research out of Brazil has found that ivermectin, a generic anti-parasite drug, is 92 percent effective at stopping mortality caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

When used as a prophylactic, says Dr. Flavio A. Cadegiani, who tweeted about the study, ivermectin has a “dose-response effect,” meaning “the more you used, the more protection you had. (Related: Another study out of Australia declared ivermectin to be a “broad spectrum antiviral of interest.”)

People who took ivermectin regularly every 15 days for at least six to eight weeks almost all survived “covid,” while those who did not were much more likely to die after the disease ran its course.

The findings agree with those of Dr. Harvey Risch, an esteemed epidemiologist from Yale Medical School who testified before the Senate that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) could have saved thousands, or even millions, of lives that were needlessly lost by not using these drugs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meanwhile, has been on the offensive against ivermectin, calling it a “horse dewormer” despite approving the drug from human use back in the 1990s.

“Hold your horses, y’all,” the FDA mocked in a tweet. “Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19.”

Let the people have ivermectin!

For some bizarre reason, the FDA and the leftists who believe every word the agency says are determined to end as many lives as they possibly can by depriving the public of ivermectin.

When mocking the drug and the people who use it does not work, the government then resorts to trying to ban the drug. When that does not work, the government then tries to punish medical professionals who try to prescribe it to their sick patients.

Big Tech is doing its part as well by censoring posts about ivermectin, calling them “misinformation.” The powers that be really do not want people accessing ivermectin because they know it works, and that nobody would ever take the “vaccines” if ivermectin was widely available.

According to Dr. Pierre Kory, the FDA is “messaging BS” to the masses whenever it tries to “debunk” the safety and effectiveness of ivermectin. He also tweeted in response to the FDA’s horse dewormer tweet:

“You are not a horse, you are not a cow, you are Big Pharma’s ass.”

“Stop lying man, people are dying,” he added in another tweet to the FDA, along with the hashtag “#earlytreatmentworks.”

In an article he wrote for the Brownstone Institute, Kory explained that the FDA’s tactics in opposition to ivermectin are “tried-and-true” because they come straight from “Big Pharma and other well-financed interests … aimed at discrediting cheaper generic alternatives” to their new blockbuster drugs.

“Ignoring the flaws in the methodology, the media runs wild with the desired narrative, which is amplified by a well-orchestrated public relations effort,” Kory said about how the FDA and other government agencies regularly ignore or minimize research that does not favor their position.

The latest ivermectin trial out of Brazil, known as “TOGETHER,” is simply the latest example of this biased approach to science, which is depriving the public of a life-saving remedy.

“The dosage of the trial was far lower than everyday Brazilian clinicians were prescribing patients at the time to match the strength of the strain,” Kory further pointed out about how even the low-dose ivermectin used in the study was effective against the disease.

“In spite of these and other readily apparent shortcomings, the nation’s leading media gobbled up the results. ‘Ivermectin Didn’t Reduce Covid-19 Hospitalizations in Largest Trial to Date’ blared the Wall Street Journal, while a New York Times headlined announced, ‘Ivermectin Does Not Reduce Risk of Covid Hospitalization, Large Study Finds.’”

The latest news about ivermectin can be found at IvermectinScience.com.

Ethan Huff

