STUDY: Ivermectin is a “broad spectrum antiviral of interest” for humans

In May 2020, Australian researchers published a little-known study in the journal Antiviral Research that presents ivermectin, an FDA-approved drug for humans, as a “broad spectrum antiviral of interest.”

RNA viruses such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1, influenza and dengue fever, the paper suggests, could be mitigated through the use of ivermectin, which blocks viral components from taking hold inside the body.

“Although RNA viruses replicate in the infected host cell cytoplasm, the nucleus is central to key stages of the infectious cycle of HIV-1 and influenza, and an important target of DENV nonstructural protein 5 (NS5) in limiting the host antiviral response,” the paper explains.

“We previously identified the small molecule ivermectin as an inhibitor of HIV-1 integrase nuclear entry, subsequently showing ivermectin could inhibit DENV NS5 nuclear import, as well as limit infection by viruses such as HIV-1 and DENV.”

Ivermectin’s broad spectrum functionality includes its ability to target the host importin (IMP) ?/?1 nuclear transport proteins that are responsible for nuclear entry of cargoes such as integrase and NS5, the paper goes on to reveal.

“We establish for the first time that ivermectin can dissociate the preformed IMP?/?1 heterodimer, as well as prevent its formation, through binding to the IMP? armadillo (ARM) repeat domain to impact IMP? thermal stability and ?-helicity.”

It is a bit complicated for the layperson to understand, but suffice it to say that ivermectin, which was developed in Japan from a natural soil organism, inhibits the attachment of viral components to human cells, effectively blocking infection without the need for masks or “vaccines.”

“Since it is FDA approved for parasitic indications, ivermectin merits closer consideration as a broad spectrum antiviral of interest,” the paper concludes.

If the government really cared about saving lives, it would get ivermectin into the hands of every American

This is critical information that needs to get out there, especially as the mainstream media continues to lie about ivermectin by calling it a “horse de-wormer.” While ivermectin is, in fact, also used in animals, it was also approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans.

The drug shows considerable promise in fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), and is widely used in India, as one example, to treat the disease. There, citizens are being cured of their infections without the need for novel Big Pharma therapeutics and mystery injections.

This explains why ivermectin is so aggressively opposed here in the United States that it is now almost impossible to get, except for the animal variety which is easily accessible online and in feed stores, though those varieties are getting a lot more expensive.

The lying corporate media wants everyone to believe that ivermectin is nothing more than “horse paste” that should never be consumed by humans. Fake news reports continue to circulate about people “overdosing” on ivermectin, though several of them have been debunked as made-up nonsense.

While it may not be an absolute panacea against the Wuhan Flu, ivermectin deserves greater attention than it is currently getting. At the very least, it needs to stop being vilified by the medical fascists who refuse to look at the science showing its safety and efficacy.

“Acknowledging that any alternative is in any way effective against covid would automatically mean that all EUAs for the ‘vaccines’ are illegal and in direct violation of the FDA’s own rules,” wrote one commenter at Natural News.

“The ‘vaccines’ were just one of the many goals of the plandemic, and there is no way they were going to not have them as soon as possible, regardless of how many tens of thousands of people had to die. This is what crimes against humanity also look like.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus deception and the witch hunt against ivermectin can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

