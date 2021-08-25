Biden pushes THIRD spike protein “booster” injection on Americans

Due to the continued failure of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” to provide protection against infection, the Biden regime is now urging all Americans to roll up their sleeves for a third “booster” shot.

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for these additional injections, Pedo Joe says that all adults should comply with his latest guidance once the booster jabs become available in September.

This is good news for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which will soon be able to peddle off hundreds of millions of doses of unused vaccine, bringing in more profits for the pharmaceutical giants.

Those who take the third jab are being promised “longer-lasting protection” against the “delta” variant, which the mainstream media says is “soaring” all across the country, especially in “red” areas that tend to be more “hesitant.”

U.S. health authorities claim that the booster shots will provide a little bit more protection now that the first two jabs have probably worn off. Eventually, there will probably be a fourth, fifth, and so on, available as well.

The latest “science,” we are now being told, suggests that the vaccines do not provide lasting protection against Chinese Germs, hence the need for regular follow-up shots much like an annual flu shot.

The immunocompromised, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, are being told to head to the front of the line. After that, anyone who still feels scared about testing “positive” for the Fauci Flu can line right up to get injected.

If the first two shots didn’t work, why would a third one work?

There are concerns, however, that introducing these booster shots at a time when a large percentage of Americans are still fully “unvaccinated” might deter the “hesitant” from ever getting any shots, seeing as how the government is now admitting that they do not work.

If the first two shots failed, then why would getting a third make any difference? Anyone with a working brain is asking that question right about now, though Fauci and friends are hoping that enough people will take off their thinking caps and just obey.

“We have to really make sure that while we’re spending a lot of time and effort on third doses that we don’t undermine our campaign for first vaccinations,” lamented Georgetown University public health specialist Lawrence Gostin.

“That’s truly the existential crisis in the United States.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is said to be upset about the booster shot campaign as some third world countries still have not received their first doses of the injections.

To roll out a third shot for Americans during this time will only further contribute to the “advancing and deepening” of “the existing inequities” inherent to “Operation Warp Speed,” says Tlaleng Mofokeng, a South African “expert” advising the United Nations about the plandemic.

“There are people who are yet to receive a single shot,” Mofokeng complained during an interview.

To White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, there is no problem at all with the situation. There is no reason, she says, Americans cannot continue to get booster shot after booster shot while also providing shots to poor people halfway around the world.

According to Psaki, Biden has “enough supply” of the vaccines “should a booster be needed for the eligible population.”

The reason why the booster shot program has to wait until September is because the FDA has yet to grant its official approval for Wuhan Flu shots. Once that happens and they become FDA-approved, all bets are off as to how aggressively the government will try to “mandate” them.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

APNews.com

Yahoo.com

Related Posts