Israel says covid booster shots will now be ENDLESS

The country is already on the verge of approving its fourth mandatory injection, a booster, but IHM vaccination advisory committee member and deputy chief of Israel’s largest hospital Prof. Arnon Afek is saying that a fifth, sixth, and seventh shot – followed by an endless amount after that – are next on the agenda.

“Those who think we won’t need to take more boosters are wrong,” Afek declared. “We will need to take the 4th shot, the 5th shot, the 6th shot, the 7th shot.”

“As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to protect against them with vaccines, will continue,” Afek added.

Now that the “Omicron” (Moronic) variant has arrived, Israel is ratcheting up the tyranny in a panic trying to get ahead of the simple cold virus, which only affects the fully vaccinated.

Excited about the announcement is Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who appears to be colluding with the Israeli government to force his company’s injections on Israelis.

Bourla has made billions from the racket so far and wants to make billions more. Thus, he has declared that anyone opposing the plan is a “criminal” who needs to be locked up and punished.

According to Bourla, there is a “need” for people to get “annual revaccinations,” the unstated reason being that he needs to keep his artificially inflated stock profits flowing into his bank accounts.

Evil governments used “foot-in-the-door technique” to warm up world to endless covid injections

Even though Pfizer’s injections are causing people to become ill by spreading Moronicand the other variants, Bourla and his Israeli government co-conspirators are demanding that the population take as many shots as commanded.

BioNTech is also rolling out a three-dose “booster” shot series specifically for Moronic that will be available in the coming months.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is fully on board with the program, having stated in a recent interview that “there’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program.”

It will go on forever, just like we warned it would only to be told that this was a wild conspiracy theory without merit. Now, it is all coming to fruition as planned.

This “foot-in-the-door technique” is a compliance technique whereby malicious powers get their subjects to agree to something by first having them agree to a more modest request.

In this case, it started out with one or two shots, only to evolve into a third booster. Now, government officials are opening up the floodgates to a lifetime of injections for anyone who wants to participate in the “new normal.”

“This technique works by creating a connection between the person asking for a request and the person that is being asked,” writes Chris Menahan. “If a smaller request is granted, then the person who is agreeing feels like they are obligated to keep agreeing to larger requests to stay consistent with the original decision of agreeing.”

“This technique is used in many ways and is a well-researched tactic for getting people to comply with requests. The saying is a reference to a door to door salesman who keeps the door from shutting with his foot, giving the customer no choice but to listen to the sales pitch.”

When asked for scientific justification to back the new booster program, federal regulators responded that they are going off of a “gut feeling” more than anything else. Make your injection decisions accordingly.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

InformationLiberation.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

