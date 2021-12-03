Israel flipping out over spread of new “Omicron” covid strain – vaccines and “boosters” proving to be medically useless

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.Despite having one of the most highly vaccinated populations in the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Israel is on the verge of another public health emergency meltdown due to the latest “Omicron” strain of the Chinese Virus.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, just before announcing the commencement of the Hannukah holiday, told the world that his country is “on the threshold of an emergency situation” after the first “case” of Omicron was supposedly detected.

Like several other countries are now doing, Bennett imposed a travel ban to most African countries, Africa being the continent from which Omicron allegedly originated.

Israel’s Health Ministry told the mainstream media that this newest strain of Chinese Germs entered the country from a traveler who returned from Malawi. Two other cases of Omicron are also being investigated in Israel.

To be clear, all three of these individuals who tested “positive” for Omicron are “fully vaccinated,” which once again proves that the injections do not work to stop the spread.

Even though Omicron is already said to be mild and not that big of a deal, Bennett and other Israeli politicians are freaking out about it as they hint at a new wave of lockdowns and other restrictions.

At a recent cabinet meeting, Bennett explained that Omicron is more contagious than Delta – because he is a scientist, after all (not).

“I ask everyone to be prepared and to fully join in the work around the clock,” Bennett told the convening members.

Israel bans sub-Saharan Africans from entering country

From now on, nobody from any sub-Saharan African countries is allowed to enter Israel. According to the Israeli government, all of these African states are now considered “red countries,” which means they are prohibited.

Any person now in Israel who recently traveled to a red country will be hunted down and forced into isolation by the Israeli military, it was announced. “Testing” will then be carried out on them at these “Camp Covid” facilities.

Meanwhile, Israeli scientists are starting to come out with admissions that their country’s mass vaccination program, which continues to be praised by the mass media, did not accomplish what politicians said it would accomplish.

Instead of reducing infections and deaths and getting things back to normal, the injections have created wave after wave of disease and death – with no end in sight.

“In [a] large population of adults tested for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR after two doses of mRNA vaccine, a gradual increase in the risk of infection was seen for individuals who received their second vaccine dose after at least 90 days,” a recent study conducted by Leumit Health Services in Israel concluded.

“Since June 2021 … a resurgence of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 has been seen, which could be at least partially because of decreasing levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in vaccinated people.”

Even so, Israeli officials continue to push “booster” shots on the country’s citizens, which must comply or else be ostracized from society.

“Here’s a new idea (sarcasm alert): If the ‘vaccines’ don’t work the way vaccines are supposed to work, why continue using them?” asked one commenter at LifeSiteNews. “I can’t decide whether the world has gone mad or just stupid.”

“Because of their disobedience to GOD YHWH most of them can’t see the lies of Satan’s holocaust puppets,” wrote another.

“My wife and I are completed Israelites in aka Jesus-Yeshua Messiah. ISRAEL isn’t just those precious people over there, without a doubt in our hearts some there will be grafted back into Messiah. We’re praying for that Day! And hasten it! And those that trust politicians, fake quackery science, and false prophets, are lost and cannot see what’s in front them.”

More of the latest news about the manufactured covid “crisis” can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

APNews.com

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.