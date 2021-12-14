Areas of Canada with high covid “vaccine” uptake see 28X increase in stillbirths

According to Dr. Daniel Nagase, stillbirth cases in Canada are exploding, specifically in those who got “fully vaccinated” in accordance with government mandates.

In the roughly four-minute video, Nagase makes it clear that this phenomenon is occurring exclusively in vaccinated mothers.

In Waterloo, for example, the stillbirth rate is currently 25 times higher than normal, but again only among fully vaccinated moms. This data came from a provincial prosecutor (similar to a state attorney general) who received it from a nurse who works at the local hospital.

Nagase says he has spoken to other medical professionals in the past who have said many of the same things, but that they are now staying silent for their own protection.

Government officials can’t cite any data to support covid vaccines, tell public to just believe

Hospitals across Canada, meanwhile, are denying the truth and pretending as though everything is just fine.

“This year, we have had 982 deliveries in Cambridge and four still-births,” announced Kristin Wadsworth, Chief of Obstetrician and Gynecology at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

“That is a still-birth rate of 0.41 per cent, which is our average.”

Dr. Peter Potts, Joint Chief of Staff at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, is also claiming that the stillbirth rate at his two facilities is handy dandy and that any claims to the contrary are “misinformation.”

The problem, of course, is that Nagase is telling the truth. Stillbirths are up massively in areas where vaccine uptake is high, including all throughout British Columbia.

MPP Rick Nicholls questioned Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott about the alleged data backing the safety of Fauci Flu shots for pregnant women, to which she responded with little more than “trust me” as her proof.

In the following video, you can watch Nicholls press Elliott about the issue, along with her painfully unscientific response.

“In other words, there’s no evidence that she could cite, but you should trust us because we’ve all concluded it is safe,” writes Steve Kirsch on his Substack. “Comforting, isn’t it? No real data on this, but as Bobby McFerrin would say, ‘Don’t worry, be happy.’”

“Note that Nicholls is one of the really good guys: he’s now an independent after having been kicked out of the Progressive Conservative Party due to his views about the vaccine. You aren’t allowed to tell the truth in the Progressive Conservative Party apparently.”

This total lack of evidence supporting the continued use of covid jabs would seem to be more than enough to deter rational people who believe in science to skip them entirely. Those who get injected anyway will have no excuse for any consequences that arise (nor any recourse).

“The onus is on the government to prove with facts that lockdowns [and] continual emergency orders are warranted and now the vaccine mandates,” wrote one of Kirsch’s readers. “They have none, that’s why they drag the court cases.”

The stillbirths will not be investigated as it is covered up,” this same reader added. “Perhaps years from now it will get brought up but right now keep pushing the vaccines as safe. The omicron variant is mild. South African doctors the EU and Who all concur. But our crazy psychotic doctors continue the lies.”

All of this seems to be part of a mass dehumanization ritual in which people are being brainwashed into thinking they are “unclean” without an injection. Those who refuse to comply are being turned into second-class citizens in their own countries.

Misery and death are spreading due to the “vaccines.” To keep up with the latest, visit Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

BrightLightNews.com

YouTu.be

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

