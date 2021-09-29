ENDLESS NIGHTMARE: Moderna CEO says booster shots will need to be taken FOREVER… Big Pharma now dictating all public policy as real science is SILENCED

Stephane Bancel, the current CEO of Moderna, has announced that everyone who took the company’s first two Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mRNA “vaccines” will need to get continual “booster” shots for the rest of their lives if they hope to live.

Bancel’s goal is to manufacture enough booster shots for “everyone on this earth” to be “vaccinated” over and over again for the rest of eternity, which will be great for Moderna’s stock price.

Moderna was one of the companies selected by Donald Trump to mass produce injections under “Operation Warp Speed.” In just one year, Moderna raked in $19 billion from the scheme.

Now, Trump’s man is admitting that the true intent with Operation Warp Speed was to continue jabbing people on a regular schedule for the rest of their lives, which is the only way to “flatten the curve.”

“Those who don’t get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally because the Delta variant is so contagious,” Bancel stated, clarifying that such people will still get sick, in his opinion.

“You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter,” Bancel added. “Or you don’t do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital.”

Bancel admits that those who took Moderna mRNA injections now have crippled immune systems that require constant boosters

If the masses obey his orders, then life can possibly get back to normal “in a year.” If not, then it will be a forever cycle of new Chinese Virus “variants” and associated media reports about “hospitals overflowing.”

Older people and other “vulnerable” demographics will “undoubtedly” need what Bancel described as refresher shots many, many times throughout their lives. Otherwise, the previous shots will lose their effectiveness.

The nation of Israel is among the first to eagerly embrace what Bancel is trying to sell them. The United States will more than likely follow suit once the time is right and more people are warmed up to the idea.

In order to continue living in Israel moving forward, all Israelis will need to keep their “green pass” updated with the latest booster shots. As of this writing, Israel is setting up for its fourth round of injections.

“This means that those hoping to ride out the pandemic while remaining unvaccinated, with all freedoms returned next year, may actually face a permanent bio-security police state which keeps them under de facto lockdown forever,” writes Paul Joseph Watson for Summit.news.

“Those who for whatever reason refuse to take their booster jabs will also face discrimination when it comes to travel and basic lifestyle activities in many countries.”

Moderna faces criticism for not delivering even a single dose of its mRNA injection to any “low-income” countries. Many believe that those living in such countries are actually much better off than we are because they might just escape all the medical fascism we now have to deal with.

“This seems to be yet another admission that the purpose of the vaccine is to destroy our immune systems and make us all customers for life of Big Pharma criminal corporations,” wrote one Summit.news commenter about what Bancel’s statements ultimately reveal.

“P.T. Barnum was right when he said there is a sucker born every minute,” wrote another about those who buy into the clot shot agenda. “Now we have a nation brimming over with them. Suckers galore.”

Another commenter pointed out that companies like Moderna bribe politicians knowing that those same politicians will issue decrees ordering people to take Big Pharma shots and pills under duress.

“Politicians invest in the company’s stock based on insider information,” this same person added.

The latest news stories about Wuhan Flu shot tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

