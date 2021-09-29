ENDLESS NIGHTMARE: Moderna CEO says booster shots will need to be taken FOREVER… Big Pharma now dictating all public policy as real science is SILENCED

Stephane Bancel, the current CEO of Moderna, has announced that everyone who took the company’s first two Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mRNA “vaccines” will need to get continual “booster” shots for the rest of their lives if they hope to live.

Bancel’s goal is to manufacture enough booster shots for “everyone on this earth” to be “vaccinated” over and over again for the rest of eternity, which will be great for Moderna’s stock price.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Moderna was one of the companies selected by Donald Trump to mass produce injections under “Operation Warp Speed.” In just one year, Moderna raked in $19 billion from the scheme.

Now, Trump’s man is admitting that the true intent with Operation Warp Speed was to continue jabbing people on a regular schedule for the rest of their lives, which is the only way to “flatten the curve.”

“Those who don’t get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally because the Delta variant is so contagious,” Bancel stated, clarifying that such people will still get sick, in his opinion.

“You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter,” Bancel added. “Or you don’t do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital.”

Bancel admits that those who took Moderna mRNA injections now have crippled immune systems that require constant boosters

If the masses obey his orders, then life can possibly get back to normal “in a year.” If not, then it will be a forever cycle of new Chinese Virus “variants” and associated media reports about “hospitals overflowing.”

Older people and other “vulnerable” demographics will “undoubtedly” need what Bancel described as refresher shots many, many times throughout their lives. Otherwise, the previous shots will lose their effectiveness.

The nation of Israel is among the first to eagerly embrace what Bancel is trying to sell them. The United States will more than likely follow suit once the time is right and more people are warmed up to the idea.

In order to continue living in Israel moving forward, all Israelis will need to keep their “green pass” updated with the latest booster shots. As of this writing, Israel is setting up for its fourth round of injections.

“This means that those hoping to ride out the pandemic while remaining unvaccinated, with all freedoms returned next year, may actually face a permanent bio-security police state which keeps them under de facto lockdown forever,” writes Paul Joseph Watson for Summit.news.

“Those who for whatever reason refuse to take their booster jabs will also face discrimination when it comes to travel and basic lifestyle activities in many countries.”

Moderna faces criticism for not delivering even a single dose of its mRNA injection to any “low-income” countries. Many believe that those living in such countries are actually much better off than we are because they might just escape all the medical fascism we now have to deal with.

“This seems to be yet another admission that the purpose of the vaccine is to destroy our immune systems and make us all customers for life of Big Pharma criminal corporations,” wrote one Summit.news commenter about what Bancel’s statements ultimately reveal.

“P.T. Barnum was right when he said there is a sucker born every minute,” wrote another about those who buy into the clot shot agenda. “Now we have a nation brimming over with them. Suckers galore.”

Another commenter pointed out that companies like Moderna bribe politicians knowing that those same politicians will issue decrees ordering people to take Big Pharma shots and pills under duress.

“Politicians invest in the company’s stock based on insider information,” this same person added.

The latest news stories about Wuhan Flu shot tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Summit.news

NaturalNews.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.