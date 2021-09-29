After mocking covid lab origin theory in published letter, The Lancet issues retraction

A prominent medical journal has retracted a letter it published back in February 2020 mocking the idea that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) might have come from a Chinese laboratory.

EcoHealth Alliance head Peter Daszak tried to argue in the paper that Chinese Germs could have only come from bat meat sold at a Chinese wet market. He suggested without any evidence whatsoever that there was no foul play involved and that it was all just a big coincidence.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Well, since that time Daszak’s claims have been thoroughly debunked. Even the mainstream media now admits, based on the latest evidence, that the original story about the Fauci Flu’s mysterious appearance makes no sense and that there must be more to the story.

The journal in question, The Lancet, finally caught up with the times by retracting Daszak’s embarrassing letter, especially now that it has been confirmed that Daszak conspired with Shi Zhengli, the “bat lady” researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), to cook up synthetic, genetically modified (GMO) bat coronaviruses.

Not only has The Lancet pulled Daszak’s letter from its archives, but it replaced that letter with another that chastises Daszak and the other 26 scientists who slapped their name on it for writing this garbage in the first place.

Most of the Daszak letter signatories have direct ties to China

In the new letter, a team of 16 scientists argues that all scientific journals, including The Lancet, “should open their columns to in-depth analyses of all hypotheses.”

“As scientists, we need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts. More importantly, science embraces alternative hypotheses, contradictory arguments, verification, refutability, and controversy.”

The letter goes on to suggest that the way Daszak and others like him have been going about conducting their “science” is a departure from the true scientific method.

“Departing from this principle risks establishing dogmas, abandoning the essence of science, and, even worse, paving the way for conspiracy theories,” the letter goes on to state. “Instead, the scientific community should bring this debate to a place where it belongs: the columns of scientific journals.”

As it turns out, 26 of the 27 people who signed Daszak’s February 2020 letter were later discovered to have direct ties to China. Daszak himself also has direct ties to China.

The Lancet also retracted another study that opposed the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating the Wuhan Flu. It turns out that three of the four authors of that paper later apologized for presenting false data that had been fabricated in order to push vaccines instead.

“They are legally liable for all of the propaganda they pushed to try to defeat Trump, whether it’s on the origins of the virus or hydroxychloroquine,” explained former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program.

Fake “television” doctor Tony Fauci is also complicit in all this fraud. Two months after Daszak got his now-retracted letter published in The Lancet, he emailed Fauci to thank him for “publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins,” Daszak added in his letter to Fauci, dated April 18, 2020.

Chinese Virus deception is everywhere, as you can probably tell. To keep up with the latest news, be sure to visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

WND.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.