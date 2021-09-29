After mocking covid lab origin theory in published letter, The Lancet issues retraction

A prominent medical journal has retracted a letter it published back in February 2020 mocking the idea that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) might have come from a Chinese laboratory.

EcoHealth Alliance head Peter Daszak tried to argue in the paper that Chinese Germs could have only come from bat meat sold at a Chinese wet market. He suggested without any evidence whatsoever that there was no foul play involved and that it was all just a big coincidence.

Well, since that time Daszak’s claims have been thoroughly debunked. Even the mainstream media now admits, based on the latest evidence, that the original story about the Fauci Flu’s mysterious appearance makes no sense and that there must be more to the story.

The journal in question, The Lancet, finally caught up with the times by retracting Daszak’s embarrassing letter, especially now that it has been confirmed that Daszak conspired with Shi Zhengli, the “bat lady” researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), to cook up synthetic, genetically modified (GMO) bat coronaviruses.

Not only has The Lancet pulled Daszak’s letter from its archives, but it replaced that letter with another that chastises Daszak and the other 26 scientists who slapped their name on it for writing this garbage in the first place.

Most of the Daszak letter signatories have direct ties to China

In the new letter, a team of 16 scientists argues that all scientific journals, including The Lancet, “should open their columns to in-depth analyses of all hypotheses.”

“As scientists, we need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts. More importantly, science embraces alternative hypotheses, contradictory arguments, verification, refutability, and controversy.”

The letter goes on to suggest that the way Daszak and others like him have been going about conducting their “science” is a departure from the true scientific method.

“Departing from this principle risks establishing dogmas, abandoning the essence of science, and, even worse, paving the way for conspiracy theories,” the letter goes on to state. “Instead, the scientific community should bring this debate to a place where it belongs: the columns of scientific journals.”

As it turns out, 26 of the 27 people who signed Daszak’s February 2020 letter were later discovered to have direct ties to China. Daszak himself also has direct ties to China.

The Lancet also retracted another study that opposed the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating the Wuhan Flu. It turns out that three of the four authors of that paper later apologized for presenting false data that had been fabricated in order to push vaccines instead.

“They are legally liable for all of the propaganda they pushed to try to defeat Trump, whether it’s on the origins of the virus or hydroxychloroquine,” explained former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program.

Fake “television” doctor Tony Fauci is also complicit in all this fraud. Two months after Daszak got his now-retracted letter published in The Lancet, he emailed Fauci to thank him for “publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins,” Daszak added in his letter to Fauci, dated April 18, 2020.

Chinese Virus deception is everywhere, as you can probably tell. To keep up with the latest news, be sure to visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

