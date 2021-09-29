Employees file suit against United Airlines over “draconian” COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Employees file suit against United Airlines over “dracionian” COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A group of United Airlines employees have filed a lawsuit against the company over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, specifically when it comes to the way they have been handling religious and medical exemptions.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.In August, United Airlines announced that any employees who were not vaccinated would be required to get the jab by September 27. They did, however, make an exception for people with religious and medical reasons – at least in theory.

Now, a group employee plaintiffs say that the exemptions are not being honored and that the airline has not approved accommodation requests related to the vaccine, instead offering them six years of unpaid leave. They allege the company has been discriminating against these employees and essentially forcing them to get the vaccine to keep their job.

According to the airline, those workers who are regularly in contact with passengers – such as gate agents, pilots and flight attendants – whose exemptions are granted approval will be facing indefinite unpaid leave beginning on October 2. According to a memo released by the company, these workers will not be allowed to return to their job until the pandemic “meaningfully resides.”

Meanwhile, those employees who do not deal with passengers often, such as mechanics and baggage handlers, whose exemptions are approved are going to be put on leave only until the airline institutes a plan for mandatory mask wearing and weekly testing.

Those employees who work at the airline’s headquarters who are granted exemptions will be placed on leave until safety measures are decided, including whether or not the individual needs to come into the office to perform their role.

A United spokesperson told Fox Business that they believe the complaint is “without merit,” stating: “The most effective thing we can do as an airline to protect the health and safety of all our employees is to require the vaccine – excluding the small number of people who have sought an exemption, more than 97% of our U.S. employees are vaccinated.”

Employees are feeling forced to get vaccinated despite exemptions

However, a lawyer who is representing the plaintiffs, Mark Paoletta, pointed out that United’s actions are essentially forcing people who want to keep their job to get the vaccine.

He said: “We filed this lawsuit to protect the rights of honest, hardworking United Airlines employees who have religious or medical reasons not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. United has refused to grant any accommodations and these employees are scared by United’s draconian mandate that forces them to either get the vaccine or lose their job. That’s unacceptable in America.”

Attorneys are arguing that the Civil Rights Act stipulates that United has to make reasonable accommodations for its employees, which may include requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo testing and wear masks. They point out that even the recent vaccine mandate issued by the Biden administration accepts testing as an alternative to getting the jab. In addition to some people having “sincere or religious objections” to the shot that are protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, some individuals with special medical conditions have notes from their doctors declaring that they should not get vaccinated.

The attorneys believe that the class action suit will ultimately involve around 2,000 employees, and it is seeking a temporary restraining order against the airline’s plan to place unvaccinated workers on six years of unpaid leave.

The airline has 67,000 U.S.-based employees, and they announced last month that 90 percent of their pilots and nearly 80 percent of their flight attendants had already received the vaccine. They said they plan to start termination proceedings soon against those employees who have not gotten the vaccine and have not been granted an exemption.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

FoxBusiness.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.