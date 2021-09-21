Arizona sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate; other states expected to follow suit

Arizona has just become the first state in the nation to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s extreme vaccine mandate aimed at American workers. The state’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich, filed the 15-page lawsuit on Tuesday.

In a tweet announcing the lawsuit, which calls the mandates “unconstitutional,” Brnovich said: “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda. I’ve filed the first lawsuit in the nation against these unconstitutional mandates.”

Organic, Plant-Based ZincOne specific aspect of the mandate that the lawsuit takes aim at is its violation of the Equal Protection Act by showing favoritism toward illegal aliens and “contempt for actual U.S. citizens.” It reads: “[U]nauthorized aliens will not be subject to any vaccination requirements even when released directly into the United States (where most will remain), while roughly a hundred million U.S. citizens will be subject to unprecedented vaccination requirements.”

The lawsuit also cites a report showing that 30 percent of the migrants held in federal detention facilities refused the vaccine, while 18 percent of migrant families have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being released by Border Patrol. Moreover, one fifth of unaccompanied minors entering the country have also tested positive for the virus.

It also points out that while those who enter the country illegally are not subjected to any sort of vaccine mandate, aliens who go through the proper legal channels to get work visas and enter the country lawfully will indeed be subject to a mandate if they are employed by a company with 100 or more workers. This makes it appear that illegal aliens are getting preferential treatment when it comes to health freedom.

The lawsuit also sheds light on just how many Americans are going to be affected by the mandate. According to their breakdown, this includes 80 million people working for employers who have 100 or more employees and 17 million health care workers whose facilities receive federal Medicaid or Medicare. Federal executive branch employees and contractors who work with the federal government must also comply, with no option to test out of it. In addition, almost 300,000 educators who receive federal funds via the Head Start program will be affected, totaling around 100 million Americans.

The suit does not mince any words, stating: “Under our Constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally. And even George III wouldn’t have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone.”

In addition, it called the move one of the biggest infringements on people’s individual liberties that any administration has ever attempted to impose on the American people.

Many similar legal challenges in the works

This is just the first of what will likely be many legal challenges to Biden’s proposed mandate. Immediately after he announced the controversial mandate plan, several Republican governors promised to fight it, including the governors of Texas, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana, Arizona and Tennessee.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already said that Texas will soon be suing the Biden administration over the mandate, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the mandates “will never stand up in court.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster had very strong words for the president, saying: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Yesterday, 24 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden urging him to reconsider the plan, which they call “disastrous and counterproductive.” They cite its threat to individual liberty as well as its potential to exacerbate hospital staffing problems.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

WesternJournal.com

FoxNews.com

USNews.com

TheCenterSquare.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.