Arizona sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate; other states expected to follow suit

Arizona has just become the first state in the nation to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s extreme vaccine mandate aimed at American workers. The state’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich, filed the 15-page lawsuit on Tuesday.

In a tweet announcing the lawsuit, which calls the mandates “unconstitutional,” Brnovich said: “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda. I’ve filed the first lawsuit in the nation against these unconstitutional mandates.”

One specific aspect of the mandate that the lawsuit takes aim at is its violation of the Equal Protection Act by showing favoritism toward illegal aliens and “contempt for actual U.S. citizens.” It reads: “[U]nauthorized aliens will not be subject to any vaccination requirements even when released directly into the United States (where most will remain), while roughly a hundred million U.S. citizens will be subject to unprecedented vaccination requirements.”

The lawsuit also cites a report showing that 30 percent of the migrants held in federal detention facilities refused the vaccine, while 18 percent of migrant families have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being released by Border Patrol. Moreover, one fifth of unaccompanied minors entering the country have also tested positive for the virus.

It also points out that while those who enter the country illegally are not subjected to any sort of vaccine mandate, aliens who go through the proper legal channels to get work visas and enter the country lawfully will indeed be subject to a mandate if they are employed by a company with 100 or more workers. This makes it appear that illegal aliens are getting preferential treatment when it comes to health freedom.

The lawsuit also sheds light on just how many Americans are going to be affected by the mandate. According to their breakdown, this includes 80 million people working for employers who have 100 or more employees and 17 million health care workers whose facilities receive federal Medicaid or Medicare. Federal executive branch employees and contractors who work with the federal government must also comply, with no option to test out of it. In addition, almost 300,000 educators who receive federal funds via the Head Start program will be affected, totaling around 100 million Americans.

The suit does not mince any words, stating: “Under our Constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally. And even George III wouldn’t have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone.”

In addition, it called the move one of the biggest infringements on people’s individual liberties that any administration has ever attempted to impose on the American people.

Many similar legal challenges in the works

This is just the first of what will likely be many legal challenges to Biden’s proposed mandate. Immediately after he announced the controversial mandate plan, several Republican governors promised to fight it, including the governors of Texas, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana, Arizona and Tennessee.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already said that Texas will soon be suing the Biden administration over the mandate, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the mandates “will never stand up in court.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster had very strong words for the president, saying: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Yesterday, 24 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden urging him to reconsider the plan, which they call “disastrous and counterproductive.” They cite its threat to individual liberty as well as its potential to exacerbate hospital staffing problems.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

WesternJournal.com

FoxNews.com

USNews.com

TheCenterSquare.com

Related Posts