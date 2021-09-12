TREASON: Biden declares WAR on America, threatens to remove governors who resist covid vaccine mandates

Fake “president” Joe Biden is threatening to “get out of the way” all governors who refuse his latest Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

In a teleprompter speech, Pedo Joe said that he plans to use his “power as president” to remove every state governor who defies his regime’s imposition of medical fascism against federal, contract and large-scale corporate employees that they all get jabbed for Chinese Germs.

Were someone to say this same thing about Biden, the Secret Service would likely intervene to try to prevent a possible assassination. When Biden says it against state governors, though, liberals apparently cheer with excitement.

“The reaction from state governors made it clear that a major line in the sand has been crossed, and civil war is now officially brewing,” wrote Hal Turner from the “Hal Turner Radio Show.”

JUST SAY NO to “mandatory” Biden vaccines!

Hunter’s dad pitched a fit after numerous state governors, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, tweeted that they will not be complying with Biden’s vaccination demands.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President [sic] Biden and the radical Democrats,” McMaster wrote.

“They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called Biden’s decree an “assault on private businesses,” reiterating the fact that his own executive order “protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine” blocks any and all vaccine mandates coming from the feds.

“The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise,” added Gov. Michael Parsons of Missouri to the conversation.

“This heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families. Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such. My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms,” he added.

China Joe really has crossed a line by declaring himself to be some kind of medical dictator.

The gall of this man thinking that he holds any power to force chemical injections into people’s bodies under duress is off the charts. And yet it all makes sense that a pedophile like himself would seek to medically rape Americans, including underage Americans, with dangerous Big Pharma needles.

The good news is that Americans now know where this tyrant truly stands. There are still tens of millions of patriots in this country who have no plans to ever concede to the Pedophile-in-Chief under any circumstances.

“We should be celebrating this moment of clarity, for Biden’s audacious actions have just turned half of America into a powerful new vaccine resistance movement,” says Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“This is, of course, an act of treason and war against the United States of America, and it opens the window for the white hats in the U.S. military to remove Biden from office and declare his ‘rule’ to be an unconstitutional occupation,” the Health Ranger adds, speculating as to what might happen next in this nightmare saga.

The latest news about faux “president” Biden’s assault on American civil liberties can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

HalTurnerRadioShow.com

NaturalNews.com

