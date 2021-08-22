Surgeon General: People who have taken TWO covid vaccine shots may lose their “fully vaccinated” status as booster shots get approved and required

The goalposts are moving once again as the Biden regime contorts what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

For many months, Americans were told that if they agreed to get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna injections, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot, they would be welcomed into the “new normal” with open arms. Now that the jabs are failing, though, there is talk of needing a third injection that they are calling a “booster.”

“I think what’s very important for people to know is that if you’ve gotten both shots of your mRNA vaccine, you are fully vaccinated right now,” announced Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, placing an emphasis on the words “right now.”

“You have full – you have a high degree of protection against the worst outcomes of Covid-19,” Murthy added, correcting his mistake from “full” to just a “high degree” of protection.

Murthy had a difficult time getting through this simple statement because it deviates from what the Biden regime was saying just a few shorts weeks ago. Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and others had reassured us all that the first two jabs would “cure” the Chinese Virus. Now, they are admitting that was not true.

Suddenly, the only way to get rid of the “delta” variant and the nonstop media reporting about Chinese Germs is for people to roll up their sleeves again and keep having needles stuck in their arms. Eventually, we are told, this will get rid of the Wuhan Flu once and for all.

You’ll get as many shots as the government demands if you want to participate in the “new normal”

What this means is that in the future, establishments that are asking for proof of “vaccination” to enter will no longer accept people who just received the first two jabs. Sooner or later, “fully vaccinated” will mean that a person received three or more shots in accordance with government guidelines.

Should health “experts” determine later on that five or even six doses of the shot are necessary to “flatten the curve,” then the rules will change again and again, possibly forever.

Pending official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections could soon become FDA-approved “medicine.” If that happens as many seem to expect it will, then the government will likely attempt to “mandate” as many shots as it can get away with forcing on people.

“Our recommendation down the line, pending the advice and the review of the FDA and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) … is that we believe that that third dose will ultimately be needed to provide the fullest and continual extent of protection that we think people need from the virus,” Murthy added.

Murthy later asked during an appearance on CNBC whether private sector CEOs should consider mandating two, three, or more Chinese Virus injections on their employees as a condition of employment.

“Right now, if you’re a business that’s thinking about putting in requirements for vaccines, if you’re a university that’s considering that, nothing in today’s announcement should change what you’re doing,” he stated.

It would seem as though the government really wants people to take the mRNA injections from either Pfizer or Moderna as opposed to the single-dose viral vector injection from J&J. This could have something to do with the mRNA shots containing the “blueprints” for the eventual rollout of the full “Mark of the Beast,” as outlined in the Bible.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

