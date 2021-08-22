Surgeon General: People who have taken TWO covid vaccine shots may lose their “fully vaccinated” status as booster shots get approved and required

The goalposts are moving once again as the Biden regime contorts what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

For many months, Americans were told that if they agreed to get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna injections, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot, they would be welcomed into the “new normal” with open arms. Now that the jabs are failing, though, there is talk of needing a third injection that they are calling a “booster.”

“I think what’s very important for people to know is that if you’ve gotten both shots of your mRNA vaccine, you are fully vaccinated right now,” announced Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, placing an emphasis on the words “right now.”

“You have full – you have a high degree of protection against the worst outcomes of Covid-19,” Murthy added, correcting his mistake from “full” to just a “high degree” of protection.

Murthy had a difficult time getting through this simple statement because it deviates from what the Biden regime was saying just a few shorts weeks ago. Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and others had reassured us all that the first two jabs would “cure” the Chinese Virus. Now, they are admitting that was not true.

Suddenly, the only way to get rid of the “delta” variant and the nonstop media reporting about Chinese Germs is for people to roll up their sleeves again and keep having needles stuck in their arms. Eventually, we are told, this will get rid of the Wuhan Flu once and for all.

You’ll get as many shots as the government demands if you want to participate in the “new normal”

What this means is that in the future, establishments that are asking for proof of “vaccination” to enter will no longer accept people who just received the first two jabs. Sooner or later, “fully vaccinated” will mean that a person received three or more shots in accordance with government guidelines.

Should health “experts” determine later on that five or even six doses of the shot are necessary to “flatten the curve,” then the rules will change again and again, possibly forever.

Pending official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections could soon become FDA-approved “medicine.” If that happens as many seem to expect it will, then the government will likely attempt to “mandate” as many shots as it can get away with forcing on people.

“Our recommendation down the line, pending the advice and the review of the FDA and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) … is that we believe that that third dose will ultimately be needed to provide the fullest and continual extent of protection that we think people need from the virus,” Murthy added.

Murthy later asked during an appearance on CNBC whether private sector CEOs should consider mandating two, three, or more Chinese Virus injections on their employees as a condition of employment.

“Right now, if you’re a business that’s thinking about putting in requirements for vaccines, if you’re a university that’s considering that, nothing in today’s announcement should change what you’re doing,” he stated.

It would seem as though the government really wants people to take the mRNA injections from either Pfizer or Moderna as opposed to the single-dose viral vector injection from J&J. This could have something to do with the mRNA shots containing the “blueprints” for the eventual rollout of the full “Mark of the Beast,” as outlined in the Bible.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Archive.is

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.