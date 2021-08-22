Australia launches stadium-scale covid death shot processing center to inject 24,000 children without parental consent

Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research in New South Wales, Australia, has announced that 24,000 children will be “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) without their parents’ permission at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

In order to attend school in the upcoming term, students in Australia are having to get injected for the Chinese Virus. To make it as easy as possible for them to roll up their sleeves, the government rented out an entire sports stadium for quick in-and-out jabbing.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.“Maybe mum and dad can drop you. Your mum or dad, or one of your family drop you,” Hazzard stated during a press conference, noting that this is a “golden opportunity” for Australia’s youth to get the shots, including those who do not want their parents knowing about it.

“Make sure they stay outside the arena because we don’t want too many people obviously milling around inside the arena. Make some arrangements for – after you’ve got your access to that golden opportunity of the vaccination – to wait outside for you.”

Hazzard added that no parents or adults of any kind will be allowed inside the Qudos Bank Arena or anywhere in Sydney Olympic Park while their children are getting injected.

“I want to stress that to the mums and dads, your children will be well looked after inside,” he said. “When they arrive, they’ll be literally ushered.”

“We’ll have nurses, we’ll have some of the youth command, we’ll have some of the young police from various operations with the police there just to guide them through as to where they go. They’ll be looked after every moment inside the stadium and they’ll be well cared for so mums and dads feel secure.”

Soldiers seen escorting children into Sydney arena for Pfizer injections

Australia’s Department of Defence (DOD) put up a tweet depicting soldiers escorting children around the arena and in and out of white tents for their injection treatments.

Some of the soldiers were seen dispensing what appeared to be hand sanitizer into children’s hands while directing them as to where they should go to get their Fauci Flu shots.

“#YourADF have been assisting @NSWHealth staff at Australia’s largest mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park,” the DOD tweeted.

“ADF personnel are supporting about 300 Health workers at the centre, which can process up to 30,000 vaccines a week.”

Once inside the arena, children were greeted with a large screen showing Australian Liberal Party leader Gladys Berejiklian spewing propaganda about how getting injected will keep everyone “safe” against the Chinese Flu while helping to “flatten the curve.”

Parts of Australia, including Melbourne, are meanwhile seeing a resurgence in new government-imposed lockdowns and mask mandates. According to reports, about 80 percent of the population there has gotten injected with a least one Chinese Virus shot.

The Australian government continues to tell the population there that getting injected is the “ticket to freedom,” suggesting that the only thing the “unvaccinated” have to look forward to is second-class treatment and slavery.

According to an Infowars commenter, at least two students who were ushered into the Sydney arena died after receiving their injections.

“This Brett Hazzard is the modern-day Mengele,” that same commenter wrote.

“He will be receiving a major reckoning, God said: ‘If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.’”

The latest news about the mass “vaccine” genocide for the Chinese Virus can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.