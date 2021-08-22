Australia launches stadium-scale covid death shot processing center to inject 24,000 children without parental consent

Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research in New South Wales, Australia, has announced that 24,000 children will be “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) without their parents’ permission at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

In order to attend school in the upcoming term, students in Australia are having to get injected for the Chinese Virus. To make it as easy as possible for them to roll up their sleeves, the government rented out an entire sports stadium for quick in-and-out jabbing.

“Maybe mum and dad can drop you. Your mum or dad, or one of your family drop you,” Hazzard stated during a press conference, noting that this is a “golden opportunity” for Australia’s youth to get the shots, including those who do not want their parents knowing about it.

“Make sure they stay outside the arena because we don’t want too many people obviously milling around inside the arena. Make some arrangements for – after you’ve got your access to that golden opportunity of the vaccination – to wait outside for you.”

Hazzard added that no parents or adults of any kind will be allowed inside the Qudos Bank Arena or anywhere in Sydney Olympic Park while their children are getting injected.

“I want to stress that to the mums and dads, your children will be well looked after inside,” he said. “When they arrive, they’ll be literally ushered.”

“We’ll have nurses, we’ll have some of the youth command, we’ll have some of the young police from various operations with the police there just to guide them through as to where they go. They’ll be looked after every moment inside the stadium and they’ll be well cared for so mums and dads feel secure.”

Soldiers seen escorting children into Sydney arena for Pfizer injections

Australia’s Department of Defence (DOD) put up a tweet depicting soldiers escorting children around the arena and in and out of white tents for their injection treatments.

Some of the soldiers were seen dispensing what appeared to be hand sanitizer into children’s hands while directing them as to where they should go to get their Fauci Flu shots.

“#YourADF have been assisting @NSWHealth staff at Australia’s largest mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park,” the DOD tweeted.

“ADF personnel are supporting about 300 Health workers at the centre, which can process up to 30,000 vaccines a week.”

#YourADF have been assisting @NSWHealth staff at Australia's largest mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.



ADF personnel are supporting about 300 Health workers at the centre, which can process up to 30,000 vaccines a week. #OpCovid19Assist pic.twitter.com/4j0XpHmeiG — Department of Defence (@DeptDefence) August 17, 2021

Once inside the arena, children were greeted with a large screen showing Australian Liberal Party leader Gladys Berejiklian spewing propaganda about how getting injected will keep everyone “safe” against the Chinese Flu while helping to “flatten the curve.”

Parts of Australia, including Melbourne, are meanwhile seeing a resurgence in new government-imposed lockdowns and mask mandates. According to reports, about 80 percent of the population there has gotten injected with a least one Chinese Virus shot.

The Australian government continues to tell the population there that getting injected is the “ticket to freedom,” suggesting that the only thing the “unvaccinated” have to look forward to is second-class treatment and slavery.

According to an Infowars commenter, at least two students who were ushered into the Sydney arena died after receiving their injections.

“This Brett Hazzard is the modern-day Mengele,” that same commenter wrote.

“He will be receiving a major reckoning, God said: ‘If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.’”

The latest news about the mass “vaccine” genocide for the Chinese Virus can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

