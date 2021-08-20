Geert Vanden Bossche: Vaccinating people in the middle of a pandemic promotes spread of deadly “variants”

Expert virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche is once again sounding the alarm about the public health emergency that is the government’s mass vaccination campaign right in the middle of a “pandemic.”

While it may not be politically correct to say so, Bossche continues to warn that mass injecting people with experimental gene therapy chemicals while the plandemic rages on could have a “catastrophic impact” on “global and individual health.”

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health."Mass vaccination in the middle of a pandemic is prone to promoting selection and adaptation of immune escape variants that are featured by increasing infectiousness and resistance to spike protein (S)-directed antibodies (Abs), thereby diminishing protection in vaccinees and threatening the unvaccinated," Bossche warns.

“This already explains why the WHO’s (World Health Organization) mass vaccination program is not only unable to generate herd immunity (HI) but even leads to substantial erosion of the population’s immune protective capacity.”

In time, the consequences of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme will manifest as the “dominant propagation of highly infectious, neutralization escape mutants (i.e., so-called ‘S Ab-resistant variants’), naturally acquired, or vaccinal neutralizing Abs, will, indeed, no longer offer any protection to immunized individuals whereas high infectious pressure will continue to suppress the innate immune defense system of the nonvaccinated.”

In other words, every person out there who is “partially” or “fully” vaccinated is a walking disease incubation system that puts everyone else at risk of contracting a deadly, vaccine-caused “variant” that could kill them.

The “vaccinated” are walking murderers spreading disease to others

Getting injected for the Fauci Flu is not only foolish; it is also a form of murder in that unvaccinated people are now at risk of contracting the deadly diseases being manufactured inside the bodies of the vaccinated.

If Trump had never introduced the vaccine in the first place, the pandemic would have long ago fizzled out. Since his vaccines continue to be pushed by Pedo Joe and his regime, however, the “Delta” variant is spreading like wildfire, soon to be followed by other “variants” as we enter the fall season.

Bossche has warned about this phenomenon many times, only to be ignored, in large part, by an establishment system that is hellbent on getting as many people injected at warp speed as possible.

“Immediate action needs, therefore, to be taken in order to dramatically reduce viral infectivity rates and to prevent selected immune escape variants from rapidly spreading through the entire population, whether vaccinated or not,” Bossche says.

“This first critical step can only be achieved by calling an immediate halt to the mass vaccination program and replacing it by widespread use of antiviral chemoprophylactics while dedicating massive public health resources to scaling early multidrug treatments of Covid-19 disease.”

Will this actually happen? The answer is probably not as too many people are well beyond the point of indoctrination, meaning their brains no longer function well enough to fight back against the vaccine-inducted genocide that is manifesting before our very eyes.

When people start dropping dead in the streets due to being infected by the vaccinated, the media will simply blame the unvaccinated: rinse and repeat. It will not work on everyone, of course, but you can be sure that plenty of people will believe the lie and call for forced vaccination as the final solution.

“Lets revamp our overall approach to this crisis and come up with a solution that can restore normality much faster, and reduce the case fatality rate much below the toll Mother Nature will claim if we leave it up to her to remedy,” Bossche suggests as an alternative.

To learn more about how getting vaccinated makes one a walking disease spreader, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

