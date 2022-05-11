Israeli data shows 25% spike in emergency heart problems among “fully vaccinated” young adults

In 2021, the government of Israel colluded with Pfizer to oppress the Israeli population with vaccine passports, segregation, deprivation of rights and unlawful detainment. After forcefully experimenting on the population with multiple doses of spike protein mRNA, the Israeli government ultimately caused great suffering and death, while infections continued to surge in the vaccinated.

The latest data out of Israel shows that the COVID-19 vaccination was “significantly associated” with a 25 percent spike in emergency medical services for heart problems in young adults (16-39 years old). The 2021 EMS data was compared to years 2020 and 2019 and was peer-reviewed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

COVID vaccines cause spike in heart-related emergencies in young adults, especially after the second dose

The study investigated a unique data-set from Israel’s National Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The data set includes cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome EMS calls for ages 16-39 for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Using negative binomial regression models, the study found that weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the administration of the first and especially the second covid vaccines. Between January–May 2021, there was a shocking 25 percent spike in these heart-related EMS calls, when compared to the same time frame in 2020 and 2019. For females, the spike was as high as 31 percent.

These heart problems were not associated with COVID-19 infection rates, either. Many studies claim that natural SARS-CoV-2 infection causes heart-related issues. While this may be true for some, the study authors found that there was “no statistically significant difference in the respective call volume” between full-year 2019 and 2020.

Instead, the study authors found that the January 2021 increase in heart-related emergencies “seems to track closely the administration of 2nd dose vaccines.” This data-set observation coincides with a study that found 27 cases of myocarditis after first dose of covid-19 vaccination and 121 new cases of myocarditis after a second dose.

The second observed increase starts around April 18 and “seems to track an increase of single-dose vaccination to individuals who recovered from COVID-19 infections.” Vaccines are traditionally contraindicated if a person has already had the targeted infection. In the case of covid-19 vaccines, getting vaccinated after an infection is scientifically needless and appears to have compounding heart-related risks.

The study authors said, “the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.”

Young, healthy adults are not at risk from the natural infection, yet many were coerced to go along with their totalitarian government. Interestingly, the data did not show a significant increase in heart-related issues for young adults in 2020, when the original pandemic strain of SARS-CoV-2 was advertised. This makes the uptick in cardiovascular emergencies post vaccination a more serious matter, because these same young adults were not at risk the year before and should have never been coerced to take the experimental vaccines.

The evidence against covid-19 vaccines continues to mount

In the study, “Symptomatic Acute Myocarditis in 7 Adolescents After Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination,” researchers documented seven cases of acute myocarditis or myopericarditis in previously healthy male adolescents. All seven of the adolescents came down with chest pain within four days of receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination.

The study, “Myocarditis Following Immunization With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Members of the US Military” found 22 cases of myocarditis in healthy military members within four days after they were inoculated with the covid-19 vaccine.

American Airlines pilot, Robert Snow, went into cardiac arrest six minutes after landing a 200-passenger flight on April 9. The airline pilot was previously in tip-top physical health, but experienced health issues after being coerced to take the covid-19 vaccine series starting in November of 2021.

https://rumble.com/v1457dz-american-airlines-captain-vaccine-caused-heart-attack.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 American Airlines Captain Bob Snow Speaks Out About His Vaccine-Caused Heart Attack

Texas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough said that upwards of 30% of fully vaccinated pilots would not pass physical exams if they were properly screened for vaccine-induced heart conditions. Many are afraid of losing their careers, so they get the jabs. Once they experience heart-related vaccine injuries, they are afraid to report them, because they don’t want to lose their jobs. It’s sad to have so many young people be misled, abused and injured.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Nature.com

Gov.il

Publications.aap.org

JamaNetwork.com

Rumble.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts