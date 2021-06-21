Four British Airway pilots DIE in the same week, just days after getting second covid shot

A heartbreaking photo is circulating online. The photo shows four British Airway pilots memorialized in framed pictures that are propped up beside four books of condolence. A Reuters fact check just authenticated the picture and confirmed that the four British Airways pilots DIED in the same week, just days after getting a second covid shot. The Reuters fact checker attempts to debunk the link between the deaths and the vaccines after a spokesperson from British Airways tweeted that the four deaths are not linked.

Reuters reached out to British Airways and “confirms” that the pilot fatalities are not connected to the vaccine. “Sadly four members of our pilot community passed away recently,” said Julie from British Airways. “Our thoughts are with their family and friends. However, there is no truth whatsoever in the claims on social media speculating that the four deaths are linked.”

Reuters used this tweet to confirm that the vaccines did not play a role in the pilots’ deaths. Apparently, Reuters, the know-all fact checker, has received exclusive access to the four pilots’ medical records. Apparently, Reuters also has absolute medical authority to analyze each pilot’s unique situation and make an official declaration on their death, just a week after their passing.

Why are so many young people dying of unexplained causes?

With all the safety protocols and contact tracing in place, how come the public health authorities were unable to prevent these premature deaths? The four airline pilots were young and in good health, so what could have caused them all to die in the same week? Why are vaccinated people dying so young if they are “protected?”

In March 2021, British Airway’s chief executive officer, Sean Doyle, said, “I think people who’ve been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction.” How can vaccinated people travel without restriction if the vaccine causes real life physical restrictions such as hospitalization, disability and death? From blood clots to facial paralysis to inflammation of the heart: The vaccinated group in this live experiment are facing real-life health restrictions. But out of fear of losing their job, many people are succumbing to this mental and physical abuse just to comply with coercive, rights-stripping company policies.

British Airways wants to give vaccinated “preferential treatment” but can’t even keep their own vaccinated pilots alive

How can people travel at all or trust the process if pilots are dying left and right? British Airway’s internal policy already requires pilots and other crew members to take part in the experimental, spike protein inoculation process. Up to 80 percent of the pilots and crew have received these spike protein-producing injections.

Mr. Doyle has called on Britain to work with other governments to mandate a digital vaccine and covid testing passport system. British Airways began using a Verifly Mobile Health Passport for flights traveling between London and the US. This discriminatory app gives preferential treatment to the vaccinated and “fast-tracks” them to designated check-in desks, while forcing unvaccinated subjects to surrender their medical privacy, give up their due process rights, and produce a negative covid-19 test as a precondition to their liberty. In their effort to discriminate against non-compliant “anti-vaxxers,” British Airways wants to give vaccinated passengers “preferential treatment,” but can’t even keep their own vaccinated pilots alive.

Why are vaccinated people receiving preferential treatment at all if they continue to test positive for covid and are at greater risk of sudden blood clots, neurological dysfunction, seizures, brain bleed and aneurysm? How can the general population depend on these weakened, susceptible leaders, especially if these “leaders” are in charge of flying a commercial plane?

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

Twitter.com

Reuters.com

SCMP.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TravelandLeisure.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts