 
Twenty-three travelers in Washington state being monitored for possible Ebola infection

Health authorities in the state of Washington are now observing 23 people for the Ebola virus. The 23 travelers are from the West African countries of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where there are current outbreaks of the disease. However, state health officials are reassuring Washington residents that there is a “very low” risk of contracting Ebola on American soil.

The Washington State Department of Health (Washington DOH) said in a March 25 statement that the 23 people will be monitored for roughly 21 days after they arrive in the U.S. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an order requiring airlines to collect … contact information for passengers who were in [the two West African countries],” it added.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.The statement continued that public health officials are notified once the persons under monitoring land in the U.S., so the necessary checks can be performed. Nevertheless, the Washington DOH reiterated that the risk of getting Ebola in the U.S. is very low.

The pathogen behind the “rare but deadly” disease is mainly found in sub-Saharan Africa. People can contract the Ebola virus through direct contact with an infected animal, or an infected person who is sick or has died. Furthermore, it can be contracted through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen – making it highly contagious.

According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Ebola virus can live in the semen of male survivors for more than three years. Meanwhile, a separate effort by researchers discovered that the latest Ebola outbreak in West Africa may have been caused by someone who contracted the virus years earlier. The discovery shows that the virus may have hidden in a “persistently infected survivor” of a prior Ebola epidemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Dr. Michael Ryan branded the findings as “scary.” He remarked that based on the discovery, the infection could lie dormant for years and transmit itself through sexual intercourse. (Related: Ebola survivor infected five years ago may have started new outbreak in Guinea.)

Two other states are also monitoring travelers from West Africa for any signs of Ebola

Washington is not the only state monitoring travelers who visited Guinea and the DRC. Health authorities are also observing an additional 45 people in Ohio and four in Oregon for any Ebola symptoms.

A March 26 report by the Columbus Dispatch said Columbus Public Health is monitoring 42 individuals, while Franklin County Public Health is keeping tabs on three people. Franklin County Public Health spokeswoman Mitzi Kline told the Dispatch via email: “This isn’t the first time we have monitored like this. It is a public health prevention measure to assure we prevent local cases.” She added that monitoring people who have traveled to areas with disease outbreaks such as Ebola is “common practice.” (Related: Fauci claims mandatory Wuhan coronavirus quarantines are “justified” – but not those for Ebola.)

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff mirrored with Kline’s statements. During a March 22 briefing alongside Gov. Mike DeWine, the medical director said travelers who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus are observed for 21 days for any symptoms. He added that the state has been coordinating with the CDC since March 6 to monitor people coming from Ebola-stricken countries.

Vanderhoff remarked: “The CDC and WHO [believe] the risk [of Ebola] to the U.S. is very low. However, it’s not absent.”

Meanwhile, KGW 8 reported on March 25 that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is monitoring four people, who had traveled to the two West African countries, for the disease. The state health agency did not say where the individuals being observed were located. OHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Leman said: “We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that.”

Back in February 2021, the CDC reiterated in a press release that “the risk of Ebola [coming] to the U.S. is extremely low.” The public health agency added that it is “closely following the outbreaks of Ebola” in the affected countries and pledged to collaborate with them “to end these outbreaks before they grow into epidemics.”

Visit Outbreak.news to read more news about the resurgence of Ebola in West Africa.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

FoxNews.com

DOH.WA.gov

StrangeSounds.org

Dispatch.com

KGW.com

CDC.gov

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.