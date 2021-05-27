Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier.

Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Bitchute.com.

“There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated,” Montagnier stated plainly during the segment. “We must be prepared to cremate the bodies.”

After studying at length the ingredients contained in the injections and what they do, Montagnier came to the conclusion that every single person who gets the shot will eventually die from antibody-dependent enhancement, or ADE.

“That is all that can be said,” he added.

Montagnier is credited with being the first to discover HIV, by the way, having warned last spring that the Wuhan Flu contains artificially spliced DNA from the autoimmune-provoking virus. It now appears as though these same alterations can be found in Chinese Virus “vaccines,” which are priming people’s bodies for eventual sudden death.

Montagnier also stated last year that the “presence of elements of HIV and germs of malaria in the genome of coronavirus is highly suspect and the characteristics of the virus could not have arisen naturally.” It turns out he was right.

Wuhan Flu shots were designed to “slow kill” the masses through time-delayed death

It is one thing for the genetically modified (GMO) virus to be intentionally released, but a whole different thing for the medical establishment to then introduce an injection for it right in the middle of an alleged “pandemic.”

In Montagnier’s view, this approach is an “unacceptable mistake,” at best, because all it will do is spread even more “variants” of the Chinese Virus and kill more people – which appears to have been the plan all along.

We have Donald Trump and his “Operation Warp Speed” scheme to thank for this nightmare, by the way. While some of his diehard supporters still insist that Trump should not be blamed because he was simply “misled” by his cabinet concerning the nature of the injections, Trump himself is aggressively pushing them even to this day, despite the tens of thousands of known cases of injury and death.

Evidence continues to mount that Chinese Virus injections were designed to be a “slow” kill for many, meaning their detrimental impact takes a bit of time to manifest. For some, however, injury and death will come immediately, as we have seen in the headlines as of late.

All of this would explain the mad rush to vaccinate people at “warp speed,” using any ploy or coercion tactic necessary to reach the desired target. Once enough vaccinated people start dropping dead, the remaining unvaccinated will more than likely resist, which is why the Biden regime is moving quickly to get as many people injected as possibly, preferably before July 4.

“The powers that be have your DNA from the swab tests in a database link with an artificial intelligence that will determine the best time for one to die, and it will be by a ‘natural’ cause like stroke or heart attack,” one commenter at Disclose.tv wrote about people who are not necessarily vaccinated but who have undergone a covid “test.”

“A certain frequency will resonate with the target only by the mobility tower closest to your home. Skynet is not sending droids, but frequencies.”

More of the latest news about the death and destruction being brought to bear by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

