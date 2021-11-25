200 Million Americans may want to consider pursuing a Covid-19 vaccine detoxification program while avoiding all boosters like the plague

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseIn order to maintain proper mitochondrial health, supply the body with appropriate nutrients, boost the immune system and keep the blood from clotting, over 200 million Americans may want to consider the advice of Dr. Gerald H. Smith, who may be able to assist with a natural detoxification regimen for all these foreign toxins the Covid jabs are spreading throughout the body.

The author of the Covid-19 vaccine detoxification regimen, Dr. Gerald H. Smith, is certified by the World Organization for Natural Medicine to practice natural medicine globally, and he’s also a certified dental practitioner. His broad base of post-graduate training in natural medicine and dentistry helps him integrate an array of vital health care specialties.

Using enzymes to destroy and clean out the vaccine-induced pathogens

Covid vaccines are preventing your body from “taking out the trash.” Your body is failing at being a constant janitorial “staff” and the trash is piling up. Rotting. Cancer breeds here. This is like being constipated day after day after day. The Covid vaccines pollute the entire vascular system with toxic prions that look like virus particles. They are foreign to your body. How will you get them out, and in time to recover?

For starters, certain enzymes (orally taken) work to help break down the fibrin that can cause lung scars, which may help breathing return to normal. Doctors around the world have been prescribing systemic enzyme therapy to treat fibrosis since the 1970s. Enzymes are also efficient in treating pain and inflammation associated with vaccine injuries and/or musculoskeletal disorders. Reducing inflammation is the first order of business for the severely and chronically-inflamed vaccinated masses right now, many of whom are suffering from thousands of microscopic blood clots that are not showing up on mainstream diagnostic tests (besides elevated heart beat and high blood pressure).

Systemic enzymes can also dissolve the lipid coating that surrounds the spike protein, dissolving foreign (toxic) protein in your blood and tissues, all while destroying bacteria and preventing blood clotting.

Author of Cancer Deconstructed and Remove the ‘Splinters’ and Watch the Body Heal is President of the International Center for Nutritional Research

Dr. Gerald Smith is really stepping forward to help people who have already been Covid vaccinated and are feeling the repercussions of having billions of toxic spike proteins floating around in their blood. Dr. Smith understands the power of nutrition, and how to help people cleanse their blood using natural remedies, including glutathione, curcumin, magnesium, enzymes, vitamin E, maca, zinc, medicinal mushrooms, and the list goes on.

Glutathione helps the liver detoxify, a cleaning process that’s supposed to happen about every 3 minutes. The glutathione is anti-inflammatory, and chelates heavy metals, pulling them out of the body, thus reducing cell damage to the liver.

Curcumin works as an anti-oxidant and increases a brain-derived protein (BDNF) that plays a major role in keeping neurons (nerve cells) healthy. To assist the immune system in removing foreign proteins, Dr. Smith recommends a combination formula (proprietary formula) that includes thymus, calcium, vitamin A and C. Add in some cordyceps (sinesis) to help prevent the rapid replication of mutated (cancer) cells in DNA while increasing cellular energy levels (ATP) and oxygen utilization in cells.

Top that off with the corcyceps sinesis benefits of boosting the immune system against infections, boosting white blood cell count (which the Covid vaccines are lowering systematically more with each booster), and strengthening the kidneys.

There’s a lot more great information about detoxifying from the Covid spike-poison jabs and some guidelines for people who may be on blood thinners or other specific medications. Check with your naturopathic physician on everything. Want the best in truth news on your internet dial? Tune to FoodSupply.news and find out how to avoid this population reduction scheme (via vaccine) by stocking up on organic, nutritious food and emergency supplies for the winter. And remember, avoid the Covid booster shots like the plague, because they are one.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

FoodSupply.news

ICNR.com

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.