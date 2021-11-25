Europe logs 1,163,356 adverse reactions, 30,551 deaths caused by covid “vaccines”

The European Union’s official drug adverse reaction database is currently showing nearly 1.2 million injuries from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” and more than 30,000 deaths.

As of November 13, the official numbers from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are 1,163,356 adverse reactions and 30,551 fatalities associated with the jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and AstraZeneca.

The ADRreports.eu portal where this data is held “allows users to view the total number of individual suspected side effect reports (also known as Individual Case Safety Reports, or ICSRs),” reports indicate.

These latest figures are nearly triple what they were back in mid-May when the EudraVigilance database showed more than 405,000 injuries and about 10,000 deaths from Fauci Flu injections.

The EudraVigilance database, by the way, is described as “a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects, used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorization in the European Economic Area (EEA).”

According to The Gateway Pundit (TGP), all of the reports of injuries and deaths were submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by “national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licenses) for the medicines.”

Only 27 European countries report to EudraVigilance

In Europe, said pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorization are legally required to submit reports of side effects, both confirmed and suspected, to EudraVigilance.

“This includes reports received from healthcare professionals and patients,” reported TGP. “This excludes non-serious side effects occurring outside the EEA.”

“The web report does not include reports from studies (e.g. clinical trial, non-interventional study) or other type of reports (i.e. only spontaneous reports).”

A side effect is classified as “serious” if it results in death, is life-threatening, requires hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, results in a congenital anomaly or birth defect, or leads to some other medically important condition(s).

Keep in mind that EudraVigilance does not capture the full carnage of jab injuries and deaths across Europe. Only 27 countries report to it, which means the true figures across the entire continent are likely much higher.

The deadliest injection of all, based on the data, is Pfizer-BioNTech with 562,213 adverse reactions and 14,303 fatalities. Second in line is Moderna with 155,793 adverse reactions and 8,385 fatalities.

AstraZeneca caused more adverse reactions than Moderna with 408,312 cases, however there were fewer fatalities at 6,070. Lastly, the J&J injection caused 37,038 adverse reactions and 1,793 fatalities.

Health Impact News noted that “the fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.” This is important to remember when adding up the numbers yourself because the reported total appears to be less than the individual sums.

As these figures continue to emerge, we will report on them so you can see the upwards and potentially exponential movement of the numbers as increasingly more people get their jabs followed by the symptoms setting in weeks or months down the road.

“Only 1 in 10 vax injuries and death is being reported,” wrote one TGP commenter.

“That’s actually pretty bad for a vaccination that was touted as being 89% effective and we are now finding out that Biden’s poll numbers are higher than the vaccines’ effectiveness.”

Another wrote that it would appear as though the entire medical community, safe for a few exceptions, is complicit in this mass genocide. All of them, this person wrote, “should be charged with crimes against humanity.”

“This is why Big Pharma lobbies Congress to work in no liability clauses into the law,” wrote another.

More related news stories about the death and destruction being inflicted on the global population by Wuhan Flu injections can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

