Florida schools barred from mandating Covid-19 vaccines

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has signed a bill passed by the legislature that prohibits schools throughout the state from forcing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections on students.

Under no circumstances will Florida schools ever be allowed to mandate an injection that is pushed during a “public health emergency,” the bill provisions, effectively protecting students against being human guinea pigs.

Furthermore, private businesses throughout Florida will also be prohibited from requiring Chinese Virus vaccines or any other as a condition of entry or participation.

A few days prior to this, DeSantis signed executive orders prohibiting local municipalities from mandating masks. This followed another executive order he signed earlier in the year ending all statewide Wuhan Flu restrictions.

Because Chinese Virus injections are experimental gene therapy that has never even been formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – not that this really matters since the FDA approves deadly “medications” all the time – there is no jurisdiction whatsoever for the government or anyone else to require them in order to receive an education.

Wuhan Flu shots, warned Rep. Tom Leek (R), do not “have the same proven history of the same vaccines we require our schoolchildren to get. We must recognize that vaccine hesitancy is real and understandable.”

In other words, Leek still supports other vaccines like most other politicians do. He only supports freedom of choice for this one because it is experimental and proving to be exceptionally dangerous above and beyond the dangers associated with traditional vaccines.

Any Florida school, business, or government entity that tries to mandate Covid-19 injection can be fined up to $5,000

The penalty attached to violating the new law, known as Senate Bill 2006, includes fines of up to $5,000.

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis is further credited with being the first elected official in the country to take a firm stance against so-called “vaccine passports.” He believes that every person has a right to participate in society “without them asking you to divulge this type of health information.”

“Our legislature has passed what I asked for, and I’ll be signing that very soon,” DeSantis further revealed.

DeSantis has also ensured that state and local governments will never again be allowed to force businesses to close “or keep students out of in-person instruction at Florida schools, except for hurricane emergencies, and caps all local emergency at seven-day increments.”

With all of these new orders and laws in his arsenal, DeSantis now has the authority “to invalidate a local emergency order if it unnecessarily restricts individual rights or liberties” – this being a model that many other states that value freedom and liberty can also follow.

“Good on Governor DeSantis for sparing a lot of people in his state from having to actively engage their totalitarian inclinations as our illustrious left coast governors out here are,” one LifeSiteNews commenter wrote, upset about the fact that things are much different on the opposite coast.

“At least one of the left-coast governors has been threatening everyone with turning back to some previous ‘phase’ of their brilliant plan to heroically save us all from the dreaded covid, and the business community reaction seems to be, not ‘pound sand your honorableness’ but rather ‘we’ll do anything, ANYTHING to have you allow us to get back to something like normal.’”

Chinese Virus tyranny is showing no signs of abating in our country. To keep up with the latest, check out ChemicalViolence.com.

