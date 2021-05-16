Prepper must-haves: 10 Survival uses of hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic made by combining water and an oxygen molecule. It is an excellent disinfectant, mold-killer and stain remover, thanks to this extra oxygen molecule.

Experienced preppers recommend stocking up on bottles of hydrogen peroxide and including them in your’s bug-out bag because they can be used for a variety of things. Here are some of the survival uses of hydrogen peroxide: (h/t to ApartmentPrepper.com)

1. Wound care

While using soap and water is the best way to treat wounds, hydrogen peroxide will come in handy if you have no running water or soap, which may be the case during a disaster situation.

2. Soothing a sore throat

Gargling hydrogen peroxide helps relieve a sore throat by eliminating bacteria and making mucus less sticky.

Dilute a quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide in three quarter cups of warm water to make a solution. Gargle the solution and spit it out to relieve a sore throat.

3. Mouth care

Gargling hydrogen peroxide can also soothe canker sores and get rid of bad breath. Same with a sore throat, mix a few tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with water and swish the solution around your mouth. Spit the solution out and repeat a couple of times.

You can also disinfect your toothbrush using hydrogen peroxide. Just soak your toothbrush for an hour or so and then rinse afterward.

4. Getting rid of athlete’s foot

Also known as tinea pedis, athlete’s foot is a common fungal infection of the foot, mostly in the space between the toes. Hydrogen peroxide helps get rid of athlete’s foot by killing fungi, as well as bacteria that can aggravate the condition. Combine water and hydrogen peroxide and apply on the area. Dry well.

5. Soothing insect bites

Hydrogen peroxide can also take the itch out from insect bites. Once you see a red bump, apply a bit of hydrogen peroxide as soon as possible to prevent yourself from scratching the insect bite.

6. Cleaning

Hydrogen peroxide is an excellent all-around household cleaner for bathtubs, toilets, garbage cans and more. It works as well as bleach when it comes to removing dirt without giving off toxic fumes.

To use hydrogen peroxide, simply pour half a cup and leave it to soak for around 10 minutes. Scrub with a brush to eliminate dirt thoroughly.

7. Disinfecting surfaces

Hydrogen peroxide is also a great germ-killer. It can destroy different kinds of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, yeasts, fungi and spores. Mix equal amounts of water and hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle for a DIY disinfectant. (Related: Coronavirus prevention: How to make DIY disinfecting wipes with bleach and hydrogen peroxide.)

8. Eliminating mold

Anecdotal evidence shows that hydrogen peroxide can banish mold. To clean with hydrogen peroxide, simply spray it on a moldy area and let it soak for a few minutes before rinsing. Make sure to keep the area well-ventilated to prevent mold growth.

9. Laundry aid

Hydrogen peroxide can also remove tough stains and whiten clothes. You can use hydrogen peroxide by adding a cup of it to the wash instead of bleach. Alternatively, you can apply it directly to the stain and allow it to sit for around 20 minutes before rinsing. Be careful when using hydrogen peroxide on dark-colored clothing because it can leave behind bleach stains.

10. Gardening

If you have a garden at home, you can use hydrogen peroxide as a rooting agent to stimulate root growth during propagation. Mix a teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide with a cup of water and soak seeds in it for half an hour. Rinse the seeds and then plant as normal.

Hydrogen peroxide can be used as emergency treatment for wounds as well as a treatment for a variety of ailments, such as athlete’s foot and a sore throat. Moreover, it’s excellent for disinfecting surfaces and keeping your home clean. Stockpile bottles of hydrogen peroxide and add them to your bug-out bag to have this prepping must-have at the ready during an emergency.

Virgilio Marin

