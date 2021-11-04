World’s largest biometric digital ID program “Aadhaar” tracks medications, vaccines, purchases, and all movement of 1.3 billion people in India

Ever heard of Aadhaar, the massive people-tracking government ‘portal’ in India that tracks everything you buy, everywhere you go, and every medication that’s in your body? It’s all part of their new lawless “de facto” social credit system that uses algorithms and government/tech goons to determine if you are allowed to work, travel, buy food or get medical treatment.

Tech oligarch Bill Gates is using India as the next litmus test for bringing Aadhaar to the United States. Without a high score on this social credit system, no personal freedoms will be allowed, including earning money and eating food. To acquire and maintain this ‘moving target’ of an acceptable score, patients-for-life must be injected with every Covid vaccine, including every booster forever, and never criticize the government or vaccines ever again. For anyone living in denial in India, the economy is closed, travel restrictions are in place, and most likely their employer already fired them.

Digital ID smart device “wallets” coming to the “West” to control 100% of the populace

With the vaccine passport, you can rent a car or board a train without waiting (if there are any cars or trains working after the economy completely finishes crashing). Anyone can share their driver’s license and passport credentials with anyone else online for these approvals, so it’s completely safe from hackers, terrorists and government officials who want to control you and your entire life.

QR codes on the digital network can decide if you are allowed to go to a bar to get a drink. No booster? No drinks. Did you vote for Trump and promote individual thinking on social media? No access to stores, bars, restaurants or entertainment for you.

To be enrolled for the digital ID, you must succumb to required biometric scans of your iris for both eyes and your fingerprints. In India, to receive your monthly ration of rice from the government, your ID must be complete and up-to-date with all required vaccines, boosters and any other government-mandated medications. Much of the homeless population of the US, plus the majority of elderly folks, either don’t have smart devices at all or cannot function enough to even register properly with all the services the government can/would require.

It is a myth, not science, that Covid vaccines prevent transmission of the virus

As governments roll out vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and “expert” advice on how to avoid Covid, most of it is based on theories and opinions, with no scientific basis whatsoever. Nearly all Covid-vaccinated people think they are protected from transmitting the virus to each other, and they have been brainwashed to feel safe like this and also ostracize the unvaccinated.

In India, people are dying because they are already very poor and the unvaccinated are being denied food (rice) rations for not complying with every vaccine mandate, even when it’s a technological issue and not a compliance one.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells 

