Catholic bishop warns that covid plandemic is ushering in global dictatorship

Departing from the sentiments of his “boss” Pope Francis, Archbishop Viganò delivered a message on “No Fear Day” in Turin (Torino), Italy, about how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is ushering in a global health dictatorship, which he says “tomorrow will be an ecological dictatorship.”

Hundreds of thousands of people all around the world, Viganò told listeners, are showing their opposition to this global tyranny in the form of protests. People do not want to comply with all the “pandemic folly,” he says, which includes lockdowns, curfews, vaccines, health passports, and totalitarian blackmail of the “elite” who are being used to push all the fascism.

“It is a power that reveals itself as intrinsically evil, animated by an infernal ideology and driven by criminal purposes,” Viganò stated.

“A power that now declares that it has broken the social contract and considers us not as citizens but as slaves of a dictatorship that today is a health dictatorship and tomorrow will be an ecological dictatorship.”

This power, Viganò added, is now so convinced that it succeeded in bringing about a “silent coup d’état” that it is no longer even trying to disguise any of it anymore. The tyranny is fully out in the open, and amazingly there are some who still see nothing wrong with any of it.

“They tell us clearly: They are servants of the devil, and as such they claim the right to assert themselves, to be respected, and to spread their ideas,” Viganò said.

“And not only this: In the name of a usurped power – a power that according to the Constitution ought to belong to the people – they demand our obedience to the point of self-harm, the deprivation of the most elementary rights, and the cancellation of our identity.”

Viganò compares covid vaccination to sacrificing one’s children to Moloch

What Viganò was specifically referring to is a new exhibition taking place on Quirinal Hill entitled “Inferno” that centers around the Auguste Rodin sculpture called The Gates of Hell.

This sculpture, which was completed between 1880 and 1890, was presented at the 1900 Paris Exposition “to seal the Masonic and anti-Catholic nature of that event,” Viganò says.

“What’s more, for years now the idol of Moloch from the set for the film Cabiria has stood at the Colosseum. So we have the demon who devours children, the ‘Gate of Hell’ inspired by Charles Beaudelaire’s poems Fleurs du mal (Flowers of Evil), and also the ‘Festival of Blasphemy’ a few days ago in Naples.”

“In the city of San Gennaro (Saint Januarius), with the permission of the municipal government, posters were displayed showing horrible blasphemies against God, to celebrate freedom of thought and speech by insulting the Lord,” Viganò further added.

Everything being depicted with these types of “art” exhibits, along with all of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny, comes straight from the Agenda 2030 “great reset” agenda put forth by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Plan is to end all private property ownership and turn everyone on the planet into slaves of the global elite. And the Fauci Flu plays an important role in bringing this all to fruition.

“The Agenda 2030 also includes electronic money, obviously, with the obligation to buy and sell with a card that is linked to the ‘green pass’ and to social credit,” Viganò warns.

“They want to deprive us of our very means of subsistence, forcing us to be what we do not want to be, to live as we do not wish to live, and to believe in things we consider to be a blasphemous heresy.”

You can read Viganò’s full message at this link.

Ethan Huff

